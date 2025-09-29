Recall is positioning itself as a decentralized skill-market for AI, where communities don’t just consume AI but actively fund, rank, and discover it. Its core idea is that instead of centralized gatekeepers deciding which AI models get attention, users (or “the crowd”) can back AI agents they believe in, participate in competitions, and help curate what “good AI” means. In effect, it aims to align incentives: if the AI you back wins, you earn rewards.
At its heart is a reputation protocol called Recall Rank, which transparently ranks agents on specific skills, making it easier to browse, compare, and trust AI tools across domains (e.g. crypto trading, summarization, coding, personal assistants). The platform also runs ongoing competitions in these domains: developers compete to build the best agent for a task, and users can “pick winners” by staking or backing them.
Recall aims to shift how AI is discovered, monetized, and evaluated. Instead of a few companies deciding which models get built or promoted, the community collectively funds and judges their merit. That’s a bold bet — on whether the “crowd” can reliably spot promising AI, and whether decentralized funding models can sustainably drive real innovation.
