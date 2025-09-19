Robinhood US lists CRV token

Key Takeaways

Robinhood will list Curve DAO Token (CRV) on its U.S. trading platform.

CRV is the governance token for Curve Finance, a major DeFi protocol specializing in stablecoin trading.

Robinhood plans to list CRV on its U.S. platform.

The popular trading app will add Curve DAO Token to its crypto offerings, expanding the selection of digital assets available to its users. CRV serves as the governance token for the Curve Finance decentralized exchange protocol.

The listing will give Robinhood users access to trade the token that currently powers one of the largest decentralized finance platforms focused on stablecoin trading.