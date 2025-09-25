The post Rodney Childers To Make Crew Chief Return With JR Motorsports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FONTANA, CA – MARCH 16: Rodney Childers, crew chief for the #4 Busch Beer Ford, driven by Kevin Harvick , stands on pit wall during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Getty Images Rodney Childers is not done with life as a crew chief just yet. The 2014 Nascar Cup Series champion unexpectedly parted ways with Spire Motorsports earlier this year, and has since been seen working on late models with Kevin Harvick. But the 40-time Cup Series winner couldn’t stay away from Nascar for too long. Childers announced this week he will be joining JR Motorsports in the soon-to-be-titled O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently Xfinity Series) with both Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who will be a Cup Series rookie for Trackhouse Racing in 2026, will continue to compete part time for JRM. “I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family,” Childers said. “To see what Dale, Kelley and Mr. H have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.” Childers will be leading the No. 1 team, which is Kvapil’s current ride. Zilisch has nine wins in his first full Xfinity Series season. Kvapil is winless this year, but has six top fives and 13 top 10s in his rookie campaign. “Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” said JRM team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Rodney… The post Rodney Childers To Make Crew Chief Return With JR Motorsports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FONTANA, CA – MARCH 16: Rodney Childers, crew chief for the #4 Busch Beer Ford, driven by Kevin Harvick , stands on pit wall during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images) Getty Images Rodney Childers is not done with life as a crew chief just yet. The 2014 Nascar Cup Series champion unexpectedly parted ways with Spire Motorsports earlier this year, and has since been seen working on late models with Kevin Harvick. But the 40-time Cup Series winner couldn’t stay away from Nascar for too long. Childers announced this week he will be joining JR Motorsports in the soon-to-be-titled O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently Xfinity Series) with both Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who will be a Cup Series rookie for Trackhouse Racing in 2026, will continue to compete part time for JRM. “I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family,” Childers said. “To see what Dale, Kelley and Mr. H have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.” Childers will be leading the No. 1 team, which is Kvapil’s current ride. Zilisch has nine wins in his first full Xfinity Series season. Kvapil is winless this year, but has six top fives and 13 top 10s in his rookie campaign. “Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” said JRM team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Rodney…

Rodney Childers To Make Crew Chief Return With JR Motorsports

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:49
1
1$0.012368+2.91%
Humanity
H$0.05037+0.59%
MemeCore
M$2.36048-0.45%
Threshold
T$0.01542--%
SIX
SIX$0.02054-1.01%

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 16: Rodney Childers, crew chief for the #4 Busch Beer Ford, driven by Kevin Harvick , stands on pit wall during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rodney Childers is not done with life as a crew chief just yet. The 2014 Nascar Cup Series champion unexpectedly parted ways with Spire Motorsports earlier this year, and has since been seen working on late models with Kevin Harvick.

But the 40-time Cup Series winner couldn’t stay away from Nascar for too long. Childers announced this week he will be joining JR Motorsports in the soon-to-be-titled O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (currently Xfinity Series) with both Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who will be a Cup Series rookie for Trackhouse Racing in 2026, will continue to compete part time for JRM.

“I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family,” Childers said. “To see what Dale, Kelley and Mr. H have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.”

Childers will be leading the No. 1 team, which is Kvapil’s current ride. Zilisch has nine wins in his first full Xfinity Series season. Kvapil is winless this year, but has six top fives and 13 top 10s in his rookie campaign.

“Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” said JRM team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Rodney and I grew up together and have known each other since we were kids, That’s a relationship that has always been close and has remained close to this day. We’ve always had interest in working together in motorsports and I’m thankful that this opportunity came about and we could bring him into the JRM family.”

Childers was left searching for a new team after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down. He did not join Josh Berry at Wood Brothers Racing, and instead went to work with Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports. But after nine races together, something was amiss and Childers left his role.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/09/24/rodney-childers-to-make-crew-chief-return-with-jr-motorsports/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.9+0.45%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3776-4.16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012366+3.03%
Binance Coin
BNB$993.47-0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,035.43+0.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-2.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain