Roller Champions — Fast-Paced Free-to-Play Roller Derby

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 00:15
Skate
SKATE$0.04169-3.47%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04036+2.56%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1495-0.89%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012434-0.91%
gaming-platform main

Overview & Release Info

Roller Champions is a free-to-play 3v3 competitive sports game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Announced during E3 2019, it officially launched on May 25, 2022 for PC (via Ubisoft Connect), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, followed by a Nintendo Switch release on June 21, 2022. It’s also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store.

Gameplay & Features

In a thrilling blend of speed, strategy, and coordination, players skate around an arena in teams of three, trying to score by passing through four gates before shooting the ball into the hoop. Completing additional laps increases the point value of each goal—up to five points per shot. Matches last seven minutes, and the first team to five points wins.

Players earn fans after matches, unlocking cosmetic items like gear, emotes, goal effects, and banners via a progression system similar to a “Roller Pass.” Cross-platform play and progression are supported, allowing you to play seamlessly across platforms.

Reception

The game received mixed to average reviews. Critics praised its accessible gameplay, sense of speed, and arena design, while highlighting limitations like minimal modes and cosmetic variety.

Summary insights:

  • The core gameplay is fun and engaging, with solid movement mechanics.
  • Matches are exciting but can lack long-term depth without additional modes.
  • Players enjoy the customization options, but more variety is desired.

Unique Appeal

Roller Champions combines elements of roller derby with arcade-style sports, delivering high-speed action and strategic team play. Customization, cross-play, and a dynamic progression system make it accessible yet engaging—especially with friends.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009446-0.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003047+7.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0003004-8.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41767-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000438+0.13%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.51%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement