Ronin to Migrate to Ethereum Layer 2 on Arbitrum Orbit in New Proposal

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 00:46
TLDR

  • Ronin plans to transition to Ethereum Layer 2 using Arbitrum Orbit for gaming and DeFi.

  • The upgrade will improve transaction throughput and support Web3 gaming ecosystems.

  • Ronin’s native token RON will play a larger role in the L2 ecosystem post-migration.

  • The migration supports Ronin’s goal to become the “gamification engine” for Ethereum.

Ronin, the blockchain network designed by Sky Mavis, is considering a significant change to its architecture. A recent proposal suggests that Ronin will migrate from its current layer-1 model to Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) via the Arbitrum Orbit chain by 2026. This move would align Ronin with the broader Ethereum ecosystem while enhancing its capabilities, especially within the Web3 gaming sector.

The proposal outlines the benefits of leveraging Arbitrum’s ecosystem for Ronin’s transition. With Arbitrum Orbit’s strong support for gaming and decentralized applications (DApps), Ronin stands to gain faster transaction speeds, better scalability, and a deeper integration into the Ethereum ecosystem. These improvements could help accelerate the adoption of Web3 gaming platforms.

Arbitrum Orbit’s Role in Ronin Migration

Arbitrum Orbit is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 stack that is uniquely suited to support Ronin’s transition. Unlike other Ethereum L2 solutions, Arbitrum Orbit provides native support for all key ecosystem functions without relying on technical compromises or reduced upgradeability. This makes it an ideal solution for Ronin’s goals of providing faster, more secure transactions for Web3 gaming.

By integrating with Arbitrum Orbit, Ronin will benefit from features such as customizable infrastructure, self-governance, and optimized validator fee revenue.

These factors are crucial for enhancing Ronin’s long-term sustainability and ensuring that it remains a competitive platform in the rapidly evolving space of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 gaming.

Strengthening RON’s Utility in the Layer 2 Ecosystem

The proposed migration is expected to enhance the utility of Ronin’s native token, RON. Currently, RON plays a key role in Ronin’s governance and transaction processes.

However, the shift to Layer 2 will expand its role significantly, integrating it further into Ethereum’s ecosystem. This will make RON more central to a variety of activities, from gaming to DeFi protocols, as the network scales and grows.

Ronin’s adoption of Arbitrum Orbit would also enable developers to build more sophisticated gaming applications and services that can seamlessly integrate with Ethereum’s broader Web3 ecosystem. This can increase RON’s demand, as it will be needed for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the ecosystem.

Ronin’s Evolution Beyond Gaming

Originally launched in 2021 to support the popular game Axie Infinity, Ronin has evolved from a gaming-focused blockchain to a more expansive platform. In 2023, it transitioned from a proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus model to delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) and became Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible. These updates enabled Ronin to support more than just gaming, opening the door to DeFi applications, NFT interoperability, and cross-chain token transfers.

Sky Mavis also expanded Ronin’s scope with Project Leviosa, which aims to broaden the chain’s reach beyond gaming into sectors like DeFi, infrastructure, and consumer applications. The planned migration to Arbitrum Orbit fits within Ronin’s broader goal of becoming the “gamification engine” of Ethereum, facilitating the next generation of decentralized applications and games on Ethereum’s network.

If the migration proposal is approved, Ronin will take a major step in becoming a key player in Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystem. This move would not only support the continued growth of Web3 gaming but also position Ronin as an influential force in the broader blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, Sky Mavis has announced a $10 million grant initiative to encourage innovation in gaming, DApps, and DeFi protocols, further driving the adoption of Ronin as an Ethereum-aligned blockchain.

