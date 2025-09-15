Sabrina Carpenter Outsells The Next 25 Biggest Albums In America Combined

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:38
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend launches at No. 1 on four Billboard charts, moving 224,000 units and cementing itself as the week’s biggest album. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter rules the Billboard charts this week with her new album Man’s Best Friend. The pop project opens at No. 1 on several tallies and easily stands out as the most successful set in America at the moment.

Man’s Best Friend performed well across all important metrics as it arrived, but sales are largely to thank for its immediate domination. No other title came close to giving Carpenter a run for her money on the charts, and Man’s Best Friend outperforms every other bestseller in the country by a huge margin this frame – especially when looking at purchases.

Man’s Best Friend Sells 224,000 Copies

Luminate reports that in its first tracking period of availability, Man’s Best Friend sold 224,000 copies between digital downloads, CDs, and vinyl. It is the only set to manage a six-digit sales sum this period and outpaces every other popular project with ease.

Outsells the Next 25 Biggest Albums Combined

Carpenter’s latest debuts at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, outselling the next 25 bestselling albums throughout the country combined. That roundup includes many holdovers and popular efforts, as well as debuts from musicians like Zach Top, The Hives, and The Beths.

Sabrina Carpenter Outsells Stray Kids

Carpenter outpaces her closest competitor, Karma, the fourth full-length from South Korean boy band Stray Kids. That title debuted at No. 1 last frame and only dips one space, but it didn’t come close to matching the success of Man’s Best Friend. Carpenter’s project outsold the K-pop boy band’s newest effort more than four times over.

Sabrina Carpenter Adds Another No. 1 With Man’s Best Friend

Carpenter earns her second No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart as Man’s Best Friend debuts at the summit. Almost exactly a year ago, Short n’ Sweet also ruled. Both her Fruitcake EP and Emails I Can’t Send also peaked inside the top 10, at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively.

Emails I Can’t Send Hits a New High

As Carpenter commands the Top Album Sales list with Man’s Best Friend, Emails I Can’t Send returns and rises to a new high point. That set, which first placed on the tally in July 2022, reenters at No. 6, which stands as its best showing yet.

Man’s Best Friend Rules Four Billboard Tallies

Man’s Best Friend rules four Billboard tallies at the moment. In addition to the Top Album Sales chart, it comes in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as both the Top Streaming Albums and Vinyl Albums lists. Carpenter claims her second ruler on all four rosters.

