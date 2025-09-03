SAP will invest over €20 billion in sovereign cloud infrastructure across Europe over 10 years

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/03 03:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.09727-1.27%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0776+3.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254+1.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001804+5.99%

SAP said Tuesday it will put more than €20 billion ($23.3 billion) into its sovereign cloud systems across Europe over the next 10 years.

The German software firm is not just expanding its cloud tools; it’s also building something designed for AI and data control in the EU, no middlemen needed. Everything will sit inside Europe, from the hardware to the cloud services.

SAP confirmed it will offer a new infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform so businesses can access computing power through SAP’s own network.

These kinds of services are usually controlled by Microsoft or Amazon, but SAP is making a version that keeps everything local. There’s also a new on-site option.

That means customers can install SAP-run infrastructure directly inside their own data centers. No one else handles it. No border-crossing involved.

SAP adds local options to keep data inside Europe

The reason behind this move is simple: EU laws. SAP said the whole goal is to store customer data inside the European Union, so it doesn’t break GDPR rules. “Innovation and sovereignty cannot be two separate things — it needs to come together,” said Thomas Saueressig, the SAP board member in charge of customer services and delivery. He was speaking during a virtual press event on Tuesday.

Saueressig made it clear that European firms need full access to the latest tech, like artificial intelligence, but under strict control. He said they must have it “in a full sovereign context.”

This push for sovereignty isn’t random. Over the past year, tech companies and governments have started to rethink their dependence on foreign systems.

Tensions between countries have made it risky to rely on outside cloud platforms. Now, nations are trying to move key computing infrastructure back home. These are the servers and systems needed to train and run powerful AI tools.

SAP isn’t alone here. Amazon and Microsoft have also announced their own sovereign cloud setups to keep European user data locked inside the EU.

Everyone’s fighting for the same turf, but SAP’s pitch is different. It’s based in Europe. It already follows EU law. It doesn’t need to bend to U.S. regulations. The whole operation stays local.

The European Commission is pushing hard on this. It made AI a top issue for the entire bloc. The Commission said Europe has been falling behind the U.S. and China in tech for years. So now they’re putting their own money on the line.

Earlier this year, the Commission laid out a separate plan to throw €20 billion into AI gigafactories. These are massive sites filled with supercomputers, designed to build and run next-generation AI models from scratch.

SAP confirmed it’s “closely” involved with that initiative. But it also said it won’t be the lead partner on the project. Just part of the buildout.

Still, the overlap between cloud and AI is obvious. You need a secure local infrastructure to make AI safe and usable. You can’t build that if all your servers are sitting overseas. This is why Europe needs a sovereign cloud, not just for compliance, but to run its own AI systems.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS