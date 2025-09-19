Shiba Inu ETF Talk Intensifies After Coinbase Launches 1k Shib Index

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 11:43
TLDR

  • Coinbase’s 1k Shib Index fuels speculation about Shiba Inu’s potential spot ETF.

  • Shiba Inu now has regulated futures, making it eligible for ETF consideration.

  • Shiba Inu could enter a multi-asset crypto ETF, gaining exposure to institutional investors.

  • Shiba Inu’s growing visibility and regulatory steps move it closer to mainstream finance.

Coinbase made a significant move in the world of cryptocurrencies by introducing the “1k Shib Index,” allowing users to trade Shiba Inu (SHIB) futures. This development has led to heightened speculation about the possibility of Shiba Inu becoming part of a U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Lucie, the Shiba Inu market lead, has voiced that this new product positions SHIB on a similar regulatory path to Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which successfully achieved spot ETF approval after establishing regulated futures markets.

This shift marks a milestone for Shiba Inu, which has long been known as a meme coin but is now being considered for a broader role in mainstream finance. The futures listing on Coinbase aligns SHIB with the regulatory framework that helped Bitcoin and Ethereum reach their ETF milestones. Many market watchers are now discussing the possibility of Shiba Inu gaining entry to an ETF, either through a standalone product or as part of a basket ETF.

Shiba Inu Progress Toward a U.S. Spot ETF

Lucie’s comments underscore the growing institutional interest in Shiba Inu. The token is gaining traction beyond its meme coin roots.

According to Lucie, the introduction of regulated futures on Coinbase places SHIB within the criteria required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for ETF approval. She argued that Bitcoin and Ethereum were able to secure their spot ETFs only after establishing active and regulated futures markets.

The SEC’s recent update of its crypto ETF listing standards could accelerate the review process for SHIB and other cryptocurrencies that now have regulated futures markets. Coinbase’s initiative with SHIB positions the token for future ETF consideration, particularly in the evolving landscape of digital asset regulation.

Multi-Asset Crypto ETFs: A Potential Path for SHIB

While the idea of a standalone Shiba Inu ETF remains speculative, Lucie has suggested that SHIB could be included in a multi-asset crypto ETF. These ETFs, which track a group of top-performing cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, would provide SHIB with indirect exposure to mainstream investors without requiring a dedicated product.

This approach has already gained traction with other tokens like Dogecoin, which could be included in similar funds. Such a structure would allow Shiba Inu to benefit from increased visibility among institutional and retail investors, helping it gain legitimacy and stability in the financial world.

The broader market acceptance of multi-asset crypto ETFs could be a key turning point for meme coins like SHIB, integrating them further into traditional financial markets.

Shiba Inu Growing Institutional Recognition

Beyond the prospects of an ETF, Shiba Inu has made impressive strides in mainstream finance. Lucie pointed out that SHIB is listed on over 110 exchanges with more than 200 trading pairs globally, making it one of the most accessible cryptocurrencies. This extensive reach strengthens SHIB’s case for ETF inclusion, as it shows the token’s market depth and liquidity.

Moreover, Shiba Inu has garnered more institutional recognition, particularly after its growing presence in the Coinbase ecosystem. The successful integration of SHIB into regulated futures contracts is a sign that the token is increasingly being treated as a more legitimate financial asset, and could pave the way for future financial products.

Challenges and Regulatory Hurdles Ahead for SHIB ETF

Despite the optimism surrounding SHIB’s potential inclusion in an ETF, several hurdles remain. The SEC evaluates various factors such as market liquidity, custody solutions, and resistance to market manipulation. SHIB’s status as a meme coin could present challenges in meeting the SEC’s standards, particularly regarding long-term market stability.

Additionally, institutional demand for a dedicated SHIB product is still uncertain. Without strong backing from major ETF issuers, the approval process could take longer. However, Lucie’s statement that SHIB could find a place in a multi-asset crypto ETF offers a promising alternative for the token’s integration into the traditional finance ecosystem.

The post Shiba Inu ETF Talk Intensifies After Coinbase Launches 1k Shib Index appeared first on CoinCentral.

