Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Long Silence, Addresses Concerns About Leaving SHIB

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:56
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.0000107-0.74%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001321+1.53%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1857-0.58%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0013-0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08897+3.76%

Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has broken his silence in a recent tweet, addressing speculation of his leaving the Shiba Inu project.

Before this tweet, Shytoshi Kusama’s last post on X was on Aug. 5, when he shared a blog post on elections, a move to elect new lead visionary and councils for each DAO as SHIB clocked five years old. The election proposal did not sit well with some members of the community, sparking governance debates.

Over the weekend, Peckshield called the attention of the Shiba Inu community to a flash loan attack on Shibarium, tagging the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, Shytoshi Kusama, in an X post. An attacker had borrowed 4.6 million BONE through a flash loan to gain control of the majority of validator keys.

Some in the community had anticipated a response to the post by Kusama, but Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya quickly responded.

You Might Also Like

Dhairya revealed proactive steps that were able to prevent a bigger, more serious, breach, bringing relief to the Shiba Inu community.  

In a follow-up tweet, the official SHIB X account revealed that the exploit resulted in a loss of assets of 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB. The attacker attempted to sell nearly $700,000 in KNINE, but this failed after K9finance DAO multisig blacklisted the address. Additional tokens impacted included LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD and SHIFU, which remained unmoved at the time. The 4.6 million BONE tokens, as delegated to validators, were locked and could not be withdrawn by the attackers.

You Might Also Like

Shytoshi Kusama responds

In a recent X post, Kusama put an end to speculation of his abandoning the Shiba Inu project, highlighting a focus that not only encapsulates SHIB, but also AI initiatives, to boost Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

The Shiba Inu lead ambassador gave a reason for his silence, stating that he needed to take time to understand situations before speaking.

“Yes we are on it, in the war room, so to speak,” Kusama stated as to the next steps for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with more official statements to follow in SHIB channels.

Source: https://u.today/shytoshi-kusama-breaks-long-silence-addresses-concerns-about-leaving-shib

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08898+3.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1377+1.17%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26814+1.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1584-6.43%
Union
U$0.016404-18.71%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02075+2.62%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,858.63+1.21%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.12%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory