The post Single-family rent growth is starting to show new weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A "For Rent" sign in front of a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. After strengthening in the first half of this year, single-family home rents began to slow in July. This could be a sign that as the consumer struggles, landlords are going to have to move to meet them. Single-family rent prices in July increased 2.3% from the same month last year, which is slower than the 3.1% average increase a year ago, according to the latest data from Cotality. Rent growth has now fallen below the lower end of the 10-year average range of pre-pandemic growth. "After a strong start to the year, single-family rent growth is clearly losing steam," said Molly Boesel, senior principal economist at Cotality. "In July, we broadly saw weakening in annual single-family rent growth across metro areas and price tiers." Rent growth was just 0.2% higher in July compared with June, which is far below the historical July average monthly growth of 0.7%. That is a notable shift from monthly gains that had been stronger than usual earlier this year. "Even markets like Los Angeles, which had been buoyed by post-wildfire demand, are now cooling off. Chicago stands out as…