Slate Milk Raises $23 Million Series B Round To Bolster Protein Drink’s Rapid Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:08
B
B$0.49244-6.31%
SIX
SIX$0.02213+0.63%
Gram
GRAM$0.00345+0.87%
Vice
VICE$0.02232+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08898+2.15%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04555+2.56%

Slate Classic Chocolate milk shake

Slate

A new slate of functional beverages is about to dominate the ready-to-drink shelf, ushering in a more modern era of easily incorporating more protein in our diets.

Today, Slate Milk cofounders Manny Lubin and Josh Belinsky reveal the brand has raised a $23 million Series B funding round.

Led by Foundership, a new fund by Yasso frozen greek yogurt cofounders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane, the money will allow Slate to continue its momentum towards ubiquity as it hits 100,000 points of distribution across 20,000 stores nationwide by the end of 2025.

Slate also reveals that it is rolling out several line extensions including a 20 gram protein Strawberry milk at Sprouts Farmers Market, a 30 gram protein Cookies & Cream milk at Target, and a 30 gram protein Salted Caramel flavor at Walmart and Albertsons banner stores.

New “Ultra” 42 gram protein options in Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel will also be available in retailers across the country.

“Stores where we may have just had our ready-to-drink lattes, now we’re adding our shakes, and vice versa. We’re adding new partners and executing deeper with our existing partners,” Lubin tells me.

The impressive growth is due to Slate’s early entry into the high-protein product space slightly before it caught mainstream attention–ready to execute immediately once consumers craved it most. Slate’s macronutrient ratios are practically unbeatable, largely due to the utilization of ultra-filtered milk. It’s a protein drink that writes a new script about who protein drinks are for.

“We’re not sons of dairy farmers. We had no milk history,” Lubin says “We’re just a couple of dudes from the burbs of Boston who like chocolate milk.”

Slate cofounder Manny Lubin

Slate

Another Clean Slate

Slate’s brand has evolved significantly in just the past six years since it launched, creating several clean slates along the way. “When we started, protein shakes were thought of as supplements,” Lubin says. He simply wanted a chocolate milk, which he loved as a child, that matched his evolving lifestyle. “You have kids chocolate milks and artificial protein drinks. There needed to be something in the middle.”

Slate cofounder Josh Belinsky

Slate

After rolling out modern chocolate milks, Lubin and Belinksy found themselves building something other than their initial idea. “We realized the world needed a great-tasting, high protein, better-for-you drink, not just a healthy chocolate milk,” Lubin says. “Today, there’s even more demand for higher protein diets.”

The brand has expanded to include several different milks and coffees with varying protein levels, totaling 20 different products. No matter how large the slate becomes, one thing will always remain: immaculate protein ratios and real dairy. “We want the best-tasting products with the best macro ratio profile,” Lubin says.

Slate doesn’t just focus on boosting protein levels, but maximizing protein to calorie and protein to sugar ratios. “We have 42 grams of protein and 190 calories in our 15 ounce ‘Ultra’ can. Almost 170 of those calories are coming from the protein itself,” Lubin explains. “It’s naturally 80% casein protein, 20% whey muscle-building protein.” In general, some protein is not bioavailable, or able to be absorbed by the body, whereas protein from cows milk certainly is.

But none of it matters if it doesn’t get gulped down. Lubin knows taste is superior to any other factor in a successful product. “If people are drinking it simply for the protein, we’re just another supplement,” he says. “We want a drink that people look forward to because it tastes freaking delicious.”

Slate 20g protein lattes

Slate

An Ultra-Filtered Future

The primary reason why Slate is able to achieve such impressive protein to sugar ratios is because the ultra-filtration process filters out not just lactose, but sugar, while maintaining milk’s naturally beneficial nutrients, a value that plant-based milk can’t provide. A2 dairy is another low-lactose option, but when Lubin and Belinsky unearthed ultra-filtered milk, the gates of possibility opened wide.

Whereas A2 milk comes from cows that are bred without a certain protein, ultra-filtered milk goes through its own unique process to concentrate the milk once it’s already retrieved. It’s particularly intriguing to Lubin personally, being lactose intolerant. “We always knew that our product was going to be lactose free,” he says. “Ultra-filtered is lower sugar, higher protein and lower lactose, even before you insert the lactase enzyme.”

Slate 20g protein chocolate milk

Slate

The macronutrient ratios that Slate achieves would not be possible with standard cows milk. “In our standard package, you would have 17 grams of sugar and only 11 grams of protein–too much sugar, not enough protein,” Lubin says.

Brands like Fairlife and Painterland Sisters also utilize ultra-filtered milk for lactose-free dairy products. While it’s still a somewhat unknown dairy option, ultra-filtered milk is becoming more familiar to the average consumer as these products gain market traction. “When we started, there was one small [manufacturer] doing ultra-filtered,” Lubin says. “That company is now the largest ultra filtered milk company in the country.”

Consumers today are craving the nutrients that real dairy provides, but want something more sensitive to the gut. Nielsen IQ (NIQ) data shows the US cows milk market valued at more than $12 billion and has been somewhat steady over the past several years, whereas the lactose-free dairy market stands at $2.7 billion, a 15% increase in the past year. Lactose-free, ultra-filtered milk specifically, although still a relatively smaller market, has seen a 30% increase in sales in the past year.

Slate sources its milk from dairy cooperatives who work with family-owned farms. The milk’s permeate, the byproduct from the ultra-filtration process, is upcycled into feed for animals and supplements water on the farms.

“Ultra-filtered milk is going to be the next generation of dairy,” Lubin says.

Maxx Crosby for Slate

Slate

Investing In Relevant Brands

Upon today’s announcement, Slate has raised more than $50 million to date since receiving its first check in 2018, including its $5 million seed round.

Angel investors in this round include the likes of actor Jonah Hill, DJ Diplo and rapper Ice Spice, of which Slate is her first consumer investment.

Slate is also the largest investment from Foundership, the new venture studio started by two people who know the modern dairy space well. Harrington and Klane sold Yasso to Unilever in 2023. Foundership emerges with an investment & advisory arm and a CPG incubator arm.

“A lot of the growth opportunities and challenges for Slate are things that we’ve seen in our own lives,” Harrington tells me. “They had a big idea in a big category, like what we had with Yasso in frozen dessert.”

Yasso itself even experienced a slight slump when plant-based milks started gaining more traction in the past 10 to 15 years, but that heyday is starting to drag along. NIQ data shows the alternative milk market (which is largely made up of almond milk) has not grown since 2023, experiencing a 4 to 5% decrease in each of the past two years, currently sitting at $2.3 billion.

“We stayed the course with Yasso and it proved to be the right decision. Slate has that opportunity ahead of them right now too,” Harrington says. “They have doubled growth every year.”

Slate “Ultra” 42g protein line

Slate

RiverPark Ventures is also an investment partner in Slate, participating in multiple financing rounds. ”Slate bridges the supplement lover with the everyday consumer,” Partner Spencer Krug tells me. “Protein today is so much more in vogue as a category than it was five years ago…Slate was very early to that movement.”

RiverPark, which was the first institutional investor in Sprindrift, points to Slate’s growing penetration in different sectors of everyday life and the way it embraces its cultural relevance, which is highlighted in its partnerships with figures like Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Slate is also a brand partner of the UFC. Its CEO Dana White became a fan of Slate during his recent weight loss journey. “It feels like Slate is hitting an escape velocity,” Krug says. “A lot of their success has been folks organically reaching out to the brand.”

Slate’s diverse slate of investors understands the significance of building a product that speaks to modern consumer appetites. Other industry founders, including Peter Rahal of Rx Bar and David protein, Doug Bouton of Halo Top and Nick Rellis of Drizly are also investors. “Slate’s consumer is not only the person who’s working out and bench pressing at a gym, but also your everyday mother or kid who’s on their way to class or someone who just works out once a week,” Krug says. “Better-for-you products are going to take over our grocery stores.”

Harrington emphasizes his affinity of investing in founders who possess the cultural and entrepreneurial understanding to escort a product from a humble idea to part of the zeitgeist. “Scaling any food or beverage brand takes grit, creativity, and execution. [Lubin and Belinsky] have proven that they have those,” he says. “Slate is going to be a household brand.”

Today’s most successful consumer goods create a brand that multiple demographics of Americans go out of their ways to incorporate into their lifestyles.

“Everyone that creates food should have the same goal…” Lubin says. “…to actually improve people’s lives.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewwatman/2025/09/18/slate-milk-raises-23-million-series-b-round-to-bolster-protein-drinks-rapid-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solmate-300m-sol-treasury-uae/
Solana
SOL$248.13+3.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017353+1.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:40
Share
Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Er heeft recentelijk een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden binnen de cryptomarkt, waarin de SEC een belangrijke rol heeft gespeeld. Het lijkt namelijk een stuk makkelijker te worden voor financiële instituten om goedkeuring te krijgen voor hun crypto ETF. Wat betekent dit voor de nabije toekomst van de cryptomarkt? 2025 kan nu al het jaar van crypto ETF’s genoemd worden. Ondanks dat er slechts twee cryptocurrencies zijn die een ETF hebben, is de speculatie over aankomende ETF producten al maandenlang aan de gang. Recentelijk heeft er echter een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden op het gebied van de crypto ETF markt. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's SEC gaat goedkeuring proces crypto ETF’s stroomlijnen De SEC heeft recentelijk aangegeven dat het zijn proces rondom goedkeuringen voor crypto ETF producten gaat stroomlijnen. In plaats van dat het maandenlang op zich kan laten wachten, kunnen financiële instituten nu binnen enkele weken goedkeuring krijgen. Dit is mogelijk op het moment dat de crypto waarvoor een verzoek ingediend wordt voldoet aan een zogenaamde SEC standaard. Op dit moment voldoen volgens de crypto analist Dan 12 cryptocurrencies aan deze SEC standaard. Dit zijn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana en Cardano. Het feit dat het goedkeuringsproces rondom ETF producten gestroomlijnd wordt, gaat volgens meerdere analisten leiden tot vele ETF lanceringen. Volgens analisten van Bloomberg zullen er in de aankomende 12 maanden maar liefst 100 verschillende crypto ETF producten op de markt verschijnen. WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 De eerste ETF van deze lijst aan ETF verzoeken is nu goedgekeurd door de SEC. De multi crypto ETF van Grayscale heeft onlangs namelijk goedkeuring ontvangen. Deze multi crypto ETF gaat in totaal vijf cryptocurrencies bevatten: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Voor XRP, Solana en Cardano vormt deze Grayscale multi crypto ETF de eerste echte crypto ETF voor deze projecten. Het is uiteraard een optimistisch signaal dat niet alleen wijst op verdere winsten voor deze projecten, maar ook voor de rest van de cryptomarkt. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto verwachting: hoe reageren XRP, SOL en ADA op dit nieuws? In reactie op dit nieuws wisten Ripple, Cardano en Solana al snel een opmars door te maken. De cryptomarkt lijkt namelijk positief gereageerd te hebben op deze goedkeuring voor de Grayscale multi crypto ETF. De XRP koersverwachting steeg over de afgelopen 24 uur namelijk al meer dan 2,8%, terwijl Solana met 4,3% steeg en Cardano indruk wist te maken met een stijging van 5,13%. Dit lijkt nu echter pas het begin van verdere winsten te zijn. altseason, top crypto" width="750" height="500" /> Solana en Cardano koers grafiek (24 uur) – bron: Coinmarketcap Op het moment dat deze ETF’s namelijk live gaan, zal de instroom van kapitaal grote winsten met zich meebrengen. Tegelijkertijd is de gehele cryptomarkt nu ook een altcoin season ingegaan. Dat betekent dat altcoins kunnen excelleren. Top crypto projecten zoals Solana kunnen in dit geval indrukwekkende winsten doormaken. Maar de grootste crypto verwachting is echter niet voor deze grootheden binnen de cryptomarkt. Juist projecten met een lagere market cap maken namelijk kans op grote winsten. Dit soort projecten zijn door een lagere market cap namelijk gemakkelijk in staat om meerdere malen te verdubbelen in waarde. Met deze ontwikkelingen in het achterhoofd kan het dan ook erg interessant zijn om nieuwe crypto projecten te overwegen. Een project dat al snel naar voren komt als een favoriet onder investeerders is Wall Street Pepe. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – maakt overstap naar Solana blockchain Wall Street Pepe is een voorbeeld van een crypto project dat onlangs zijn presale succesvol afrondde en inmiddels live is gegaan op exchanges. Sinds dit project live is op exchanges heeft het al meer dan 79.000 unieke wallet houders aangetrokken. Ook kent dit project al meer dan 55.000 volgers op zijn X platform. Een duidelijk teken dat dit project nu kan rekenen op een grote community van investeerders. Het is vaak de community van investeerders die deze projecten naar grote winsten helpt. Het team achter dit project heeft echter ook niet stilgezeten. Dit team heeft er namelijk voor gekozen om een overstap te maken naar de Solana blockchain. Er liggen namelijk veel meme coin mogelijkheden op Solana en het team achter dit project wil zijn investeerders nu mee laten profiteren van dit potentieel. Launching on Solana You can buy early Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1 Sol buy = Eth burn New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025 Om deze overstap naar Solana mogelijk te maken heeft dit team nu de SOL WEPE token uitgebracht. Deze token zal 1-op-1 gekoppeld worden met de originele ETH WEPE token. Elk moment dat er een SOL WEPE token wordt gekocht zal er een ETH WEPE token permanent worden verwijderd uit de circulerende voorraad. Hierdoor zullen beide ecosystemen altijd in balans blijven. Investeerders hebben nu de unieke mogelijkheid om deel te nemen aan dit project voordat deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain is afgerond. Door vroegtijdig SOL WEPE tokens te kopen lijken er nu unieke winstmogelijkheden te liggen voor investeerders. Om meer informatie te vinden over deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain kan je de website van dit project bezoeken. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.009518+851.80%
Solana
SOL$248.13+3.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,364.06+1.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:46
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.017945-4.20%
Union
U$0.013898-4.44%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1083+3.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

Solmate Launches $300M SOL Treasury in UAE

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst