Spanish banking giant BBVA partners with Singapore's SGX FX to launch individual cryptocurrency trading services in Europe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Spanish banking giant BBVA has partnered with Singapore-based SGX FX to launch cryptocurrency trading services for individual clients in Europe. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing clients to trade directly 24/7 through BBVA's existing banking platform. BBVA stated that it is the first bank in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region to utilize SGX FX's crypto trading infrastructure.
