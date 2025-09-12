Suspected HOLO KOL investors profited over $4 million, with a return of 444%.

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale with the address 0x3723 (suspected to be a KOL investor) received 10.24 million HOLO (approximately US$4.71 million) and sold 1.52 million of them at US$0.6 in exchange for 1,013 BNB (approximately US$915,000).

The whale currently holds 8.72 million HOLO (approximately $4 million). Its HOLO cost is approximately $0.088, and it has realized a profit of over $4 million, with a yield of 444%.