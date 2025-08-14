TeraWulf and Fluidstack sign 200MW, 10-year AI hosting agreement, with Google joining the project

PANews reported on August 14th that TeraWulf Inc. announced on its website that it has signed two 10-year high-performance computing hosting agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, providing over 200MW of critical IT load at its Lake Mariner data center. The total contract value is approximately $3.7 billion, with two five-year renewal options for up to $8.7 billion. Google is guaranteeing Fluidstack's $1.8 billion lease obligations and acquiring approximately an 8% stake in TeraWulf. The projects are expected to be fully online in 2026.

