Texas Brothers Face Charges in $8M Crypto Kidnapping

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 09:18
Two Texas siblings have been federally charged after allegedly abducting a Minnesota family and stealing $8 million in cryptocurrency in the US.

The incident has drawn national attention amid a rise in crimes involving digital assets. Authorities say the brothers used guns, coercion, and crypto knowledge in a major US kidnapping.

Crime Sequence: Hostage and Crypto Transfer

According to federal documents, Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, allegedly held three family members hostage for nine hours. The incident occurred in Grant, Minnesota, on September 19. Local schools suspended activities as authorities investigated.

During the ordeal, Isiah Garcia allegedly compelled the father to transfer substantial cryptocurrency holdings into a wallet controlled by Raymond Garcia. They also discovered additional funds stored on a separate hard drive at a cabin three hours away. One sibling held the hostages at gunpoint with an AR-15-style rifle. The other sibling escorted the father to the cabin to secure the hard drive and transfer the remaining crypto.

Finally, the family contacted 911 once an opportunity arose. Investigators traced the suspects through surveillance footage, a fast-food receipt, and rental car records. These leads brought them to the brothers’ residence in Waller, Texas. Upon arrest, Isiah Garcia reportedly admitted involvement.

The case highlights growing security challenges linked to digital currencies.

Crypto Kidnappings by Young Adults Across the US

The Minnesota incident is not isolated. Similar crimes have occurred across the country. In May, a man in New York City was held captive for weeks. His captors coerced him into surrendering cryptocurrency. Also, in November 2024, two teenagers in Las Vegas allegedly forced a victim to surrender $4 million in cryptocurrency.

These events underscore the broader security risks of digital assets and have prompted law enforcement to study how such crimes are orchestrated.

Acting US Attorney Joseph H. Thompson emphasized that the violence represented “a direct threat to community safety.” He called for vigilance as cryptocurrency-related crimes increase nationwide.

Authorities continue to investigate any additional criminal activity connected to the Garcia brothers. Both face federal and state charges, including kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and aggravated robbery. They may face lengthy prison terms if convicted.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/texas-brothers-face-charges-in-8m-crypto-kidnapping/

