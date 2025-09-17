The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

PANews reported on September 17th that the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 AM Beijing time on Thursday, followed by a press conference at 02:30 AM by Powell. According to QCP Asia, the Fed will initiate another round of rate cuts tonight, with an expected 25 basis point reduction to 4.00–4.25%. The market has already priced in six rate cuts through 2026, and investors are focusing on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) and Powell's press conference to gauge the pace of easing. Risk assets have rebounded ahead of the meeting, but a hawkish dot plot or Powell's comments could impact market sentiment. Since August, cryptocurrencies have lagged behind US stocks despite improved liquidity.

