The top three APX individual holders transferred 6.057 million APX to Aster in the past 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that the suspected crypto influencer @CryptoErgou, whose address is 0xd7F…3317B, held 8.057 million APX tokens as of yesterday, ranking him in the top 3 among individual holders. Over the past 24 hours, he has deposited 6.057 million APX tokens into Aster for exchange. This influencer previously disclosed that $660,000 worth of APX tokens (currently worth approximately $6-7 million) were stolen three years ago. @ai_9684xtpa has tracked previous transactions and released the latest updates on @CryptoErgou's wallet.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.