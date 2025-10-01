The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19

19-year-old Barron Trump has overtaken Melania Trump in terms of wealth thanks to cryptocurrencies.

His income is $150 million.

In addition, he has 2.3 billion WLFI in his portfolio.

19-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, is rapidly increasing his net worth by investing in cryptocurrencies. According to Forbes, his wealth has grown by $80 million in recent months alone, reaching $150 million.

According to the publication, the young Trump also owns around 2.3 billion WLFI tokens of the World Liberty Financial project, which, if sold, could bring in about $525 million. Thanks to this, he has already surpassed his mother in wealth.

Barron Trump became the first member of the Trump clan to take a serious interest in the crypto market. At the end of 2024, he convinced the family to set up World Liberty Financial, a digital asset company.

As a reminder, Trump’s sons announced a project in the crypto asset sector in August last year.

According to People, he spent the summer “meeting with business partners” and “closing deals”, after which he quietly returned to his studies at the New York University campus in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump’s second presidency has had a significant impact on the well-being of his children, in particular:

Donald Trump Jr. increased his net worth by 10 times in a year — up to $500 million;

Eric Trump, thanks to the crypto market and contracts, in particular in Qatar, raised his fortune from $40 million to $750 million;

Ivanka Trump is worth approximately $100 million, while her husband, Jared Kushner, a developer, is worth $1 billion.

The US president himself turned out to be the biggest beneficiary of the cryptocurrency fever. He earned $3 billion over the year, of which $2 billion came from crypto investments. As of mid-August, Trump’s income from crypto projects was $2.37 billion.

Moreover, in June 2025, Trump declared more than $57 million in profits from the sale of WLFI tokens in 2024.

Overall, his wealth has increased by 70% and now stands at $7.3 billion. In the Forbes 400 ranking, Donald Trump rose 118 positions to 201st place.

Melania Trump owns a $20 million crypto wallet, which was replenished with “classic means for the First Lady (books, conferences, documentaries)”.

At the same time, she has also entered the crypto sphere and launched her own memecoin, MELANIA. The token, whose aesthetics are based on Internet memes, is traded on exchanges and is valued at $200 million.