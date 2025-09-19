Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana

Toronto, Canada, September 18th, 2025, Chainwire

While in private Beta, Titan processed over $1.5B in spot trading volume and is also now introducing Titan Prime API, Solana’s most performant on-chain trading API to power platforms and traders across the entirety of Solana.

Titan, Solana’s premier meta-dex aggregator, today announced the completion of a $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures. With participation from Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and world-class angels, this raise accelerates Titan’s work of building a comprehensive gateway to internet capital markets — designed for traders seeking improved execution on Solana.

Solana traders face fragmented liquidity and a growing number of aggregators, making it difficult to consistently find the best price. Titan solves this by consolidating all major aggregators and routers into one platform, properly comparing quotes, and providing full transparency to support consistently competitive trade execution.

After several months in private beta, where Titan processed over $1.5 billion in spot trading volume, the platform is now launching publicly to all traders. Titan leverages its proprietary advanced routing and meta-aggregation technology to consistently deliver the best swap prices across Solana liquidity sources as proven during live trading.

Titan is officially moving out of private beta and is now live to the public at titan.exchange.

In addition, Titan is introducing Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator API that compares quotes from leading Solana routers, including Titan’s proprietary algorithm Argos, which outperforms competitors in 70–75% of cases. Powered by advanced simulation infrastructure, Titan Prime API handles the heavy lifting of router quote comparisons — a process that is both technically difficult and resource-intensive. Designed to power both platforms and traders across the ecosystem, Titan Prime API will roll out in phases and is now open for public waitlist requests.

About Titan

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.