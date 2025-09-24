The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here! Or, well, okay not Kermit the Frog. But I’m not Paul Tassi, either, who normally would be writing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. He’s out on important business (for Paul, that’s actually taking some leisure time) and I’m filling in—a little late since I was also out and about this evening. In any case, let’s solve this Mini! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A — Pond Kunk — S 5A — With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — A 8A — See 5-Across — C 9A — Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — S 10A — “Keep it down!” — S Down 1D. Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — S 2D. Put your hands together — C 3D. Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — U 4D. Mike who voiced Shrek — M 6D. Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — O 7D. State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — U Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Pond gunk — SCUM 5A. With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — ALL YOU 8A. See 5-Across… The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here! Or, well, okay not Kermit the Frog. But I’m not Paul Tassi, either, who normally would be writing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. He’s out on important business (for Paul, that’s actually taking some leisure time) and I’m filling in—a little late since I was also out and about this evening. In any case, let’s solve this Mini! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A — Pond Kunk — S 5A — With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — A 8A — See 5-Across — C 9A — Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — S 10A — “Keep it down!” — S Down 1D. Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — S 2D. Put your hands together — C 3D. Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — U 4D. Mike who voiced Shrek — M 6D. Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — O 7D. State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — U Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Pond gunk — SCUM 5A. With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — ALL YOU 8A. See 5-Across…

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Wednesday, September 24th

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:18
Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.

Credit: NYT

Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here! Or, well, okay not Kermit the Frog. But I’m not Paul Tassi, either, who normally would be writing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. He’s out on important business (for Paul, that’s actually taking some leisure time) and I’m filling in—a little late since I was also out and about this evening. In any case, let’s solve this Mini!

Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A — Pond Kunk — S

5A — With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — A

8A — See 5-Across — C

9A — Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — S

10A — “Keep it down!” — S

Down

1D. Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — S

2D. Put your hands together — C

3D. Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — U

4D. Mike who voiced Shrek — M

6D. Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — O

7D. State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — U

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Pond gunk — SCUM

5A. With 8-Across, like an unlimited buffet — ALL YOU

8A. See 5-Across — CAN EAT

9A. Opponent of Athens in the Peloponnesian War — SPARTA

10A. “Keep it down!” — SHH

Down

1D. Outs that advance the runner, in baseball lingo — SACS

2D. Put your hands together — CLAP

3D. Bone on the same side of the arm as the pinky — ULNA

4D. Mike who voiced Shrek — MYERS

6D. Hippocratic ___ (doctor’s pledge) — OATH

7D. State with license plates that read “Greatest Snow on Earth” — UTAH

Today’s Mini

Screenshot: Erik Kain

This wasn’t the easiest or the toughest NYT Mini I’ve seen recently. I started off getting 1 Across pretty quickly with SCUM and then 9 Across, SPARTA, and I moved to the downs. I thought 5 and 8 would be some form of ALLYOU CANEAT but I wanted to fill in a couple letters before guessing to be sure. 2-Down (CLAP) and 4-Down (Mike MYERS) were easy enough, as was OATH for 7-Down and then I just filled in the blanks. This took me 57 seconds.

How did you do? Let me know on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

If you also play Wordle, I write guides about that as well. You can find those and all my TV guides, reviews and much more here on my blog. Thanks for reading!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/24/todays-nyt-mini-crossword-clues-and-answers-for-wednesday-september-24th/

