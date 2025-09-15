Top 6 presales to invest in September 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:03
Crypto presales have become a regular feature of the market, offering early access to tokens before they make it to public exchanges. For many projects, these presales act as a proving ground, giving teams a chance to showcase what they’re building and for early supporters to decide whether the idea has long-term potential. 

With new projects entering the space every month, September brings another wave of presales that are drawing attention across different niches. Here’s a closer look at some of the most talked-about presales happening right now:

1. Best Wallet ($BEST)

Best Wallet is aiming to simplify self-custody and bring Web3 tools into a single platform. The project sets itself apart by integrating features like a presale portal, a DEX aggregator, and even plans for a crypto debit card, all powered by its native $BEST token. Investing in the platform’s token grants users early access to curated presales, discounted transaction fees, and staking options that are available during the presale itself.

Security is a key focus, with Fireblocks’ MPC-CMP technology in place and smart contract audits completed by Coinsult. The wallet supports more than 50 blockchains, and the team has chosen not to hold a private sale, keeping the presale open to the wider community. With an ambitious roadmap and clear utility, Best Wallet is building a gateway for users and developers to participate in Web3.

2. Troller Cat ($TCAT)

Troller Cat is a meme coin project that mixes internet culture with structured tokenomics. Its $TCAT token uses a deflationary system, where tokens are burned as players take part in a play-to-earn game center. The presale also includes staking rewards of 69% APY, while locked liquidity is in place to support stability. At launch, the token is planned to list on UniSwap at $0.0005309.

The presale runs through 26 stages, each themed around well-known internet moments. This approach highlights the project’s focus on community and playful branding, while still laying out clear mechanics for token use and long-term engagement.

3. SUBBD ($SUBBD)

SUBBD is building a subscription-based platform that connects creators and their audiences directly, using AI tools and blockchain infrastructure. The platform’s token, $SUBBD, is its backbone, supporting payments, community rewards, and governance. Fans can use tokens to access exclusive content, loyalty benefits, and discounts, while creators gain tools such as AI assistants to help manage schedules and engage with their communities.

The presale is live on Ethereum, with $SUBBD priced at $0.056425. More than $1.1 million has been raised so far from over 7,700 participants. Early buyers can also stake their tokens during the presale at a fixed 20% annual return. With ERC-20 compatibility and support for payments in ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and card transactions, SUBBD is positioning itself to compete in the growing creator economy market.

4. Rexas Finance ($RXS)

Rexas Finance is a DeFi project focused on bringing real-world assets onto the blockchain. Through tokenization, it allows physical assets such as real estate, art, and commodities to be divided into digital tokens, giving investors global access around the clock. By lowering entry barriers, the platform makes markets that were once limited to institutions more accessible to everyday users.

The $RXS token is central to this ecosystem, supporting staking, trading, and governance. Rexas also offers tools like a launchpad, a yield optimizer, and AI-powered security features. With compliance considerations built into its model and use cases that span global markets, Rexas Finance is positioning itself as an early player in the broader adoption of tokenized assets.

5. Remittix ($RTX)

Remittix is a payments-focused project designed to lower the cost of sending money across borders. With global remittances exceeding $750 billion annually, traditional providers often charge fees between 5–10%. Remittix uses stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure to move funds faster and at a fraction of the cost, while still allowing recipients to receive money in their local currency.

Rather than building around speculation, the project is anchored by real-world use. The $RTX token powers transactions and integrates with wallets, DeFi applications, and mobile payment systems. By focusing on regions where remittances are essential, Remittix is presenting itself as a practical alternative to legacy services, with a presale that reflects growing interest in utility-driven crypto projects.

6. Hedera 

Hedera is a public blockchain network built to handle high transaction volumes with low fees and fast confirmation times. Its architecture is designed for real-time applications, making it suitable for sectors like supply chain management, DeFi, and healthcare. The network’s emphasis on scalability and security has positioned it as an enterprise-ready option in a space often dominated by consumer-focused projects.

The project is supported by the Hedera Governing Council, which includes companies such as Google, IBM, and LG. This corporate involvement provides both credibility and infrastructure, helping Hedera attract developers and businesses looking to build long-term blockchain solutions.

Final Words

Presales have become an integral part of the crypto ecosystem, offering investors early access to innovative projects and providing teams with the resources to build out their platforms. They often highlight emerging trends and give a glimpse into the direction the industry is heading.

That said, presales also come with risks. Not every project will deliver on its promises, and the market can be unpredictable. For that reason, investors need to carry out their own research, assess the fundamentals, and only commit what they are prepared to risk.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/top-6-presales-to-invest-in-september-2025/

