Trump Says He Might Send National Guard To New Orleans—Not Chicago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back his promise to send the National Guard to Chicago for a crime crackdown and said he could instead deploy troops to New Orleans, where the state’s Republican governor is unlikely to challenge him.
President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office at the White House on September 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Trump said his administration is “making a determination now do we go to Chicago or do we go to a place like New Orleans where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite tough.”
Trump made the comments after warning Tuesday afternoon he would send troops to Chicago with or without permission from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, who has pushed back against Trump’s threats.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
