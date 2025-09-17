TV’s Best New Show Is A Gripping Crime Drama From The Creator Of ‘Mare Of Easttown’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 20:35
TornadoCash
TORN$14.956-1.46%
Alttown
TOWN$0.003636-13.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08711-1.39%
Tagger
TAG$0.0005947-1.42%
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.02637-2.40%

Home invasions, vicious biker gangs and a rag-tag task force looking for a group of thieves after a young child goes missing. HBO’s best new series has all the elements of a masterpiece crime drama in the making. This should come as no surprise when you see who’s behind the new limited series.

One of the best crime dramas I’ve seen in recent years was HBO’s 2021 miniseries, Mare Of Easttown. The story centered on Mare Sheehan, a world-weary detective sergeant in the fictional suburb of Easttown, Pennsylvania investigating the murder of a young mother. Mare struggles with family issues and a town that questions her ability as a detective, after a year-long investigation into the disappearance of another girl continues to go unsolved.

It’s a great show. The only complaint I have, in retrospect, is how similar it is to the BBC’s Happy Valley, which is an even better show and shares a plethora of similarities. It is Happy Valley transported to Pennsylvania, though the UK version is a little more reminiscent of Fargo, which released the same year (2014). Still, when I heard that Mare Of Easttown creator, Brad Inglesby, had a new show out on HBO I was excited to check it out. Light spoilers ahead.

Task returns to the dense forests and rundown towns of Inglesby’s home state of Pennsylvania. Like his previous series, Task is a character drama about people whose lives have been torn apart by loss and tragedy.

Mark Ruffalo plays FBI agent, Tom Brandis, a former priest who’s taken time away from field duty after a personal tragedy threatens to tear his family apart. After the death of his wife, Brandis has taken to hitting the bottle most nights, putting his teenage daughter, Emily (Silvia Dionicio) in something of a caretaker role. Things get even more complicated when Brandis’s older daughter, Sara (Phoebe Fox) shows up.

Tom Pelphrey (who we’ve seen recently in Prime Video’s Outer Range and HBO’s Love and Death) plays Robbie Prendergast, a garbage collector and father of two young children, who moonlights as an armed robber, knocking down stash houses with his friends. He lives with his niece, Maeve (Emilia Jones) whose father – Robbie’s brother – was killed. She has become, effectively, the caretaker of his children. The details of her father’s death are murky, but appear to be tied to Robbie’s criminal activities.

The stash houses that Robbie and his friend Cliff (Raul Castillo) are hitting happen to all belong to one biker gang, the Dark Hearts. Concerned over a potential gang war brewing, FBI chief Kathleen McGinty (Martha Plimpton) pulls Brandis off of his leave and puts him in charge of a task force, along with several local law enforcement agents: Lizzie Stover (Alison Oliver), Anthony Grasso (Fabien Frankel in a much more likable role than his House Of The Dragon character) and Aleah Clinton (Thuso Mbedu). They operate out of a rundown house in the middle of nowhere.

Things go very badly in the first episode, when a home invasion gone wrong puts Robbie in an impossible situation. I won’t spoil the details. Suffice to say, it’s a compelling inciting incident and I have no idea how it’s going to play out. The FBI task force and the Dark Hearts biker gang are in a race to see who can find the thieves first.

So far, everything about this show is fantastic but Pelphrey’s performance is easily the best part. Robbie is a complicated man, at once incredibly compassionate and deeply self-centered, philosophical and brooding but also impulsive and hot-tempered. It quickly becomes clear that his motives in all of this run much deeper than mere greed. It’s honestly hard not to root for him, even as you realize the terrible danger he’s brought to his family’s doorstep.

Ruffalo’s Brandis is just as sympathetic, a man clearly broken by the loss of his wife and the implications this has for his family, but who still manages to drag himself to work each day, who clearly cares deeply about his family even as he drowns his sorrows.

All of this is gorgeously filmed. The rural forests of Pennsylvania are oozing with atmosphere, captured beautifully by cinematographer Alex Disenhof. The score from composer Dan Deacon is haunting and intense. Inglesby has teamed up with David Obzud (a police advisor and the real world police chief of Easttown, PA) and directors Jeremiah Zagar (Hustle) and Salli Elise Richardson-Whitfield (Altered Carbon) for many of the episodes. The series was filmed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

Two episodes of Task are currently available on HBO Max, with five more airing weekly on Sunday nights. It’s easily the best thing on TV at the moment.

Fun trivia: Michael Keaton was originally cast as Agent Brandis but had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Here’s the trailer:

Other TV recommendations from yours truly:

If you’re already watching Task, please let me know your thoughts Let me know on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Also be sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel and follow me here on this blog. Sign up for my newsletter for more reviews and commentary on entertainment and culture. I’m also always looking for more recommendations, so feel free to send them my way!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/17/tvs-best-new-show-is-a-gripping-crime-drama-from-the-creator-of-mare-of-easttown/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
Union
U$0.01307-18.88%
Suilend
SEND$0.5087+4.34%
SOON
SOON$0.3063+0.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/17 20:09
Share
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 13:10
Share
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005012-4.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08709-1.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.125+1.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 19:36
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast