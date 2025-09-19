Key Takeaways

The U.S. government now holds more Bitcoin than China and the UK, with about 198,000 BTC worth over $20 billion.

China holds around 190,000 BTC, the UK about 61,000 BTC, and with U.S. holdings included, the three countries together control about 2.1% of all Bitcoin.

The United States now holds about 198,000 Bitcoin worth over $20 billion, surpassing China’s 190,000 BTC and the UK’s 61,000 BTC.

Combined, the three governments control around 449,000 BTC, equal to roughly 2.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Most of the U.S. holdings stem from seizures tied to illicit activities, and under President Donald Trump, proposals have emerged to establish a national Bitcoin stockpile to cement U.S. dominance in the crypto market.