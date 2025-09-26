The post U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 25 September 2025 | 19:00 Ohio is emerging as one of the most aggressive U.S. states in adopting digital assets, blending policy, payments, and long-term investment strategy. The latest milestone came this week when the state’s Board of Deposit cleared a vendor to handle cryptocurrency payments for public fees and services, opening the door for residents to pay in Bitcoin and other digital assets. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has been lobbying for the change since spring, called it a bold step toward keeping Ohio competitive. He noted that his office processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and said demand for a crypto option has been building steadily. “We’re ready to be first,” LaRose said, framing the initiative as part of a wider effort to attract businesses and modernize public finance. The payments rollout comes alongside a flurry of legislative activity. House Bill 116, passed earlier this month, trimmed tax burdens on crypto owners, while the Blockchain Basics Act aims to prevent local governments from restricting digital asset use. Together, the measures are designed to normalize everyday crypto transactions across the state. Perhaps the most closely watched debate centers on House Bill 18 – the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Demetriou, it would authorize the state treasurer to allocate up to 10% of certain funds into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. If adopted, Ohio would be among the first states to formally establish a Bitcoin reserve. Nationally, the idea is catching on. Nearly every U.S. state has introduced some form of strategic reserve proposal, with Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire leading the charge. Michigan, after months of inaction, recently advanced its own legislation. Advocates like the Satoshi Action Fund’s Dennis Porter say these moves signal a shift in how governments view digital assets… The post U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 25 September 2025 | 19:00 Ohio is emerging as one of the most aggressive U.S. states in adopting digital assets, blending policy, payments, and long-term investment strategy. The latest milestone came this week when the state’s Board of Deposit cleared a vendor to handle cryptocurrency payments for public fees and services, opening the door for residents to pay in Bitcoin and other digital assets. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has been lobbying for the change since spring, called it a bold step toward keeping Ohio competitive. He noted that his office processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and said demand for a crypto option has been building steadily. “We’re ready to be first,” LaRose said, framing the initiative as part of a wider effort to attract businesses and modernize public finance. The payments rollout comes alongside a flurry of legislative activity. House Bill 116, passed earlier this month, trimmed tax burdens on crypto owners, while the Blockchain Basics Act aims to prevent local governments from restricting digital asset use. Together, the measures are designed to normalize everyday crypto transactions across the state. Perhaps the most closely watched debate centers on House Bill 18 – the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Demetriou, it would authorize the state treasurer to allocate up to 10% of certain funds into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. If adopted, Ohio would be among the first states to formally establish a Bitcoin reserve. Nationally, the idea is catching on. Nearly every U.S. state has introduced some form of strategic reserve proposal, with Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire leading the charge. Michigan, after months of inaction, recently advanced its own legislation. Advocates like the Satoshi Action Fund’s Dennis Porter say these moves signal a shift in how governments view digital assets…

U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 02:00
BitcoinRegulations
  • 25 September 2025
  • |
  • 19:00

Ohio is emerging as one of the most aggressive U.S. states in adopting digital assets, blending policy, payments, and long-term investment strategy.

The latest milestone came this week when the state’s Board of Deposit cleared a vendor to handle cryptocurrency payments for public fees and services, opening the door for residents to pay in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has been lobbying for the change since spring, called it a bold step toward keeping Ohio competitive. He noted that his office processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and said demand for a crypto option has been building steadily. “We’re ready to be first,” LaRose said, framing the initiative as part of a wider effort to attract businesses and modernize public finance.

The payments rollout comes alongside a flurry of legislative activity. House Bill 116, passed earlier this month, trimmed tax burdens on crypto owners, while the Blockchain Basics Act aims to prevent local governments from restricting digital asset use. Together, the measures are designed to normalize everyday crypto transactions across the state.

Perhaps the most closely watched debate centers on House Bill 18 – the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Demetriou, it would authorize the state treasurer to allocate up to 10% of certain funds into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. If adopted, Ohio would be among the first states to formally establish a Bitcoin reserve.

Nationally, the idea is catching on. Nearly every U.S. state has introduced some form of strategic reserve proposal, with Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire leading the charge. Michigan, after months of inaction, recently advanced its own legislation. Advocates like the Satoshi Action Fund’s Dennis Porter say these moves signal a shift in how governments view digital assets – not just as speculative tools, but as infrastructure for the future economy.

Supporters outside Ohio have also taken notice. Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal hailed the development on X, suggesting that while government fees can now be paid in crypto, it won’t be long before “everything is onchain.”

What began as a debate over payment options has quickly grown into something larger: whether states should treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as long-term strategic assets. In Ohio, the answer increasingly appears to be yes.

