US-EU Deal Sparks Political Tensions In Europe

In the midst of geopolitical reshuffling, the European Union and the United States have just ratified a trade compromise presented as a bulwark against escalation. Supported by Ursula von der Leyen, but strongly criticized by Mario Draghi, the text crystallizes a European dilemma: guaranteeing transatlantic stability or fully defending the continent's industrial interests. Between diplomatic balance and tariff concessions, this new agreement revives the debate on Europe's economic sovereignty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.