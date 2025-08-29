VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR

Ethereum has entered a new spotlight as VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described it as the “Wall Street token.” He argued that banks must prepare for stablecoins, and Ethereum could become their preferred blockchain. Recent legislation and growing adoption are pushing institutions to adapt quickly.

Growth Slows but Stablecoin Reserves Hit Record

Stablecoins now hold a market capitalization above $280 billion, reflecting strong demand despite slowing momentum. CryptoQuant reported that weekly growth has slowed to about $1.1 billion. This pace shows a drop from earlier faster expansion periods.

USDT recorded a 60-day increase of $10 billion, which is below past surges above $21 billion. Exchange reserves of stablecoins, however, reached a record $68 billion on August 22. This figure surpassed the previous peak set in February 2022.

USDT dominated these reserves with $53 billion, while USDC contributed $13 billion. Analysts view these reserves as a sign of resilience. Stablecoins remain critical in trading and payments even as growth cools.

Banks Under Pressure to Adapt

Jan van Eck emphasized that banks cannot delay integration of stablecoin services. “Every bank has to take in stablecoins,” he said. His comments highlight pressure on institutions to adopt blockchain infrastructure within a year.

A Fireblocks report revealed that 90% of surveyed institutional players are already exploring stablecoin solutions. This shift shows how traditional finance is preparing for digital transactions. Banks are now building systems to ensure clients can use these assets easily.

The Genius Act, signed recently into law, introduced the first U.S. federal framework for stablecoins. This law provided certainty for financial institutions. Consequently, banks gained guidance on integrating stablecoin transactions into their core services.

Ethereum Gains Corporate Momentum

Corporate firms have fueled Ethereum’s momentum through significant acquisitions. Treasury desks collectively purchased more than $6 billion worth of Ethereum within one month. Companies like BitMine and SharpLink led this wave of buying activity.

Ethereum’s role has expanded from speculative trading to corporate finance. Firms increasingly see Ethereum as a practical asset supporting payments and reserves. Its blockchain offers scalability and reliability needed for mainstream adoption.

