ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
TLDR Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity. Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto. The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead. Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto. Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial [...] The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity. Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto. The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead. Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto. Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial [...] The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets

By: Coincentral
2025/10/05 21:07
Fuel
FUEL$0.00265-4.33%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005841-0.27%

TLDR

  • Vietnam anticipates 20% credit growth, potentially fueling global crypto liquidity.
  • Vietnam’s digital asset legalization law takes effect in 2026, supporting crypto.
  • The Asia-Pacific region saw 69% crypto transaction growth, with Vietnam in the lead.
  • Vietnam’s NDAChain blockchain project aims to secure data and promote crypto.

Vietnam’s credit growth is set to see a substantial rise, potentially injecting fresh liquidity into the global crypto markets. As the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) predicts a 20% increase in credit growth by the end of 2025, the country’s evolving financial landscape could have a significant impact on crypto adoption and investments. The combination of government policies, technological advances, and a growing economy may open new doors for digital assets in the region.

Vietnam’s Economic Strategy and Credit Growth

The State Bank of Vietnam has outlined expectations for a 20% increase in credit growth by the close of 2025. This forecast is aimed at boosting economic recovery and stability amid challenges such as tariffs imposed by the United States.

According to Pham Thanh Ha, deputy governor of the SBV, additional interest rate cuts are essential to stimulate growth and mitigate economic uncertainties. These moves are designed to encourage borrowing, investment, and increased liquidity across various sectors.

The anticipated growth in credit is expected to contribute to greater liquidity within the country’s financial system. This surge in liquidity, in turn, could flow into the global cryptocurrency market, particularly as Vietnam continues to show increasing interest in digital assets. The nation’s evolving regulatory environment and rapid adoption of emerging technologies are poised to support crypto-related investments and usage.

Vietnam’s Shift Towards Digital Assets

Vietnam has taken proactive steps toward integrating digital assets into its economic system. In June 2025, the Vietnamese government announced the legalization of digital assets, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s approach to cryptocurrencies.

Under the Law on Digital Technology Industry, which will come into effect in January 2026, digital assets will be classified into virtual assets and crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The government has committed to ensuring that digital asset transactions adhere to international standards, especially in areas like cybersecurity and anti-money laundering practices.

The move toward regulating digital assets aligns with the country’s goal of integrating blockchain technology into various sectors. This is part of Vietnam’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global digital economy. As the government finalizes regulations for the crypto industry, it is expected that Vietnam will continue to make strides in creating a conducive environment for cryptocurrency investments, with an emphasis on safety and transparency.

Crypto Adoption and Market Growth in Vietnam

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a key player in Southeast Asia’s cryptocurrency market. The country has shown consistent growth in crypto adoption, which has positioned it as the fourth-leading nation on Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index.

Factors such as a young population, widespread internet usage, and a growing interest in digital currencies are contributing to this rise. With its focus on integrating digital technologies, Vietnam is likely to attract more global crypto investors and developers looking for opportunities in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region as a whole has experienced substantial growth in crypto adoption. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are leading this trend. In 2025, transaction volumes in the region surged by 69%, reaching over $2.3 trillion.

This growth is reflective of both the increase in the number of users and the growing value of crypto assets being transacted. As Vietnam continues to focus on digital infrastructure, including blockchain-based projects like NDAChain, its role in the regional crypto ecosystem is expected to expand further.

Vietnam’s Regulatory Developments and Crypto Market Oversight

In addition to its push for digital asset legalization, Vietnam has also implemented a 5-year pilot program aimed at regulating its crypto market. This initiative will bring more stringent controls to the sector, including a ban on the issuance of fiat-backed assets like stablecoins and securities. The government’s efforts to regulate crypto transactions ensure that operations are conducted using the national currency, the dong.

This regulatory approach aims to prevent illicit activities and ensure the safety of investors. The introduction of the NDAChain blockchain, a public-private partnership governed system, is part of Vietnam’s efforts to secure digital assets and data.

This blockchain will serve as the foundation for digital interactions, providing a secure environment for businesses and individuals engaging with cryptocurrencies. As the country solidifies its digital economy, these regulations are seen as vital in establishing trust and encouraging growth in the sector.

In summary, Vietnam’s economic strategies, coupled with its focus on digital assets and blockchain technology, position it as a growing hub for cryptocurrency adoption in Southeast Asia. With its credit growth plans, the country is likely to enhance liquidity in global crypto markets, creating new opportunities for both investors and the crypto community.

The post Vietnam’s Credit Growth Could Fuel Liquidity in Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) aims to rank among the top 10 of the cryptos by the end of this cycle, but bigger market attention is beginning to turn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently at $0.035. While SHIB’s rally is a cyclical reflection of the resurgence of memecoins, Mutuum Finance is creating a completely new narrative based […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00000901-0.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000495+0.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 09:00
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0577-2.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.0551+3.43%
LightLink
LL$0.009652+0.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Senators continue work on the crypto market structure bill and are set to discuss key details with David Sacks. L’article Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Break Back into the Top 10, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 is Poised to be the Next Big Crypto

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

DePIN Day Lands in Latin America — For the First Time Ever

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,867.97
$102,867.97$102,867.97

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,357.03
$3,357.03$3,357.03

-1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2826
$2.2826$2.2826

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.72
$158.72$158.72

-1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0351
$1.0351$1.0351

-4.61%