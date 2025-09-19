Warsaw Stock Exchange Debuts Bitcoin BETA ETF, Expanding Crypto Market Access

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:36
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has officially listed the Bitcoin BETA ETF, giving investors in Poland their first opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin through a regulated exchange-traded fund.

The newly listed ETF, managed by AgioFunds TFI SA, is designed to provide exposure to bitcoin through futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Importantly, the fund incorporates a foreign exchange (FX) risk hedging strategy, aiming to reduce investors’ exposure to fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Polish zloty. This makes it the first ETF on GPW to offer cryptocurrency exposure while managing currency volatility.

“GPW addresses investors’ expectations and follows the trend of diversifying asset classes available on the public market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. “Equally important, offering exposure to bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market.”

The ETF prospectus was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on June 17, 2025. The approval granted AgioFunds TFI permission to issue both Series A and B investment certificates. To ensure liquidity, Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been designated as the market maker.

“Less than a month after our most recent new listing, we are introducing another ETF offering exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency in a regulated and effective manner,” stated Kazimierz Szpak, CEO of BETA TFI SA and BETA ETF Asset Manager at AgioFunds TFI SA. “The ETF is our response to the growing demand from investors for new asset classes. I believe that the Bitcoin BETA ETF will meet market expectations and will be welcomed by investors.”

The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF brings the total number of ETFs listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange to sixteen. These include funds tracking Polish indices such as WIG20, mWIG40, and sWIG80, as well as international benchmarks like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and DAX. The exchange also offers sector ETFs, leveraged ETFs, and inverse ETFs.

ETF adoption in Poland has been growing rapidly. According to GPW data, turnover in ETFs has reached PLN 1.9 billion year-to-date, representing a 94.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

By listing its first Bitcoin ETF, GPW joins global capital markets that have already embraced Bitcoin-based products. The listing reflects rising demand from institutional and retail investors seeking regulated pathways to access bitcoin as an asset class, while also strengthening Poland’s position in the rapidly evolving ETF landscape.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/warsaw-stock-exchange-debuts-bitcoin-beta-etf-expanding-crypto-market-access

