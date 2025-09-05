‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Ending Explained—Who Is Isaac Night, And Is Aunt Ophelia Alive?

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday. JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Warning: Spoilers ahead for all of Wednesday Season 2.

The final episodes of Wednesday Season 2 have arrived on Netflix. In Part 2, Wednesday Addams uncovers hidden secrets, including Isaac’s true identity, his connection to Thing and her parents’ involvement in his death. However, the ending raises even more questions, particularly around Wednesday’s mysterious Aunt Ophelia, a fellow psychic Raven.

As a quick refresher, Part 1 concluded with Wednesday and her Uncle Fester letting all the patients from Willow Hill’s insane asylum go, including her nemesis and ex-lover, Tyler the Hyde, Slurp the Zombie and a mystery woman she saved from the LOIS program. It turns out all three of those people are very closely related.

Tyler’s mom, Françoise Gaplin, is the woman who was held hostage by Augustus Stonehurst and later his daughter, Dr. Fairburn. Stonehurst faked Francoise’s death while she was a patient at Willow Hill. But she’s alive, and she reunites with her son, Tyler, who is shocked to see her.

Who Is Isaac Night In Wednesday?

With every brain he eats, Slurp the Zombie has fully regenerated, and he’s revealed to be Isaac Night, Françoise’s brother and Tyler’s uncle.

Isaac Night was also Gomez’s former roommate and best friend at Nevermore back in the day. As an evil genius, he had a plan to save his sister by removing the Hyde within her with an immense amount of electric power. That very machine was later used by Stonehurst to steal outcast abilities in the LOIS program.

Now fully resurrected, Isaac is on a mission to finish what he started. Françoise is dying (as most Hydes do without their master) and running out of medication. He attempts to recreate his experiment at Willow Hill, using the power source from the machine he built for Professor Orloff. However, Wednesday and Enid foil his plans after rescuing Agnes, who was captured while snooping around.

Heading into the Season 2 finale, Isaac has kidnapped Pugsley — the youngest Addams family member who helped bring the Zombie back to life in Part 1. Isaac wants to save his sister, but why does he need Pugsley? Is this his way of getting revenge against Wednesday for messing things up at Willow Hill?

Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained

Wednesday. Evie Templeton as Agnes in episode 208 of Wednesday. HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Episode 8 opens with everyone frantically searching for Pugsley following his kidnapping by Isaac during the gala. Professor Larissa Weems, whose ghost is now Wednesday’s new spirit guide, tells Wednesday and Morticia that they need another Raven’s help to combine their psychic abilities and locate Pugsley. That person is Grandmama Hester Frump.

What Happened The Night Of Isaac’s Accident?

Wednesday. Owen Painter as Slurp in episode 203 of Wednesday. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

All three of them gather around the crystal ball to temporarily regain Wednesday’s psychic ability. In her vision, she sees a flashback of her parents burying Isaac under the skull tree when they were students. When she returns to the present, she informs her mom what she saw.

Morticia finally reveals what happened the night of Isaac’s accident. She and Gomez were at his laboratory in Lago Tower. Isaac was confident his machine would eliminate the Hyde within Françoise, but the device required a massive amount of energy to operate. He turned to his best friend, Gomez, who possessed electrical abilities (similar to Pugsley’s now).

But Isaac tricked him; he needed more than just a spark and was willing to sacrifice Gomez’s life to save his sister. (The grave under the skull tree was actually dug by Isaac for Gomez.) When Morticia arrived at the lab and found Gomez near death, she sabotaged the experiment, causing the lab to explode. Françoise survived the explosion, but Isaac was killed in the blast. As a result, Gomez’s outcast ability was taken from him.

They were forced to cover it all up because Stonehurst, who taught science at Nevermore Academy, had secretly built the lab for Isaac. Augustus threatened to turn them in for murder if they revealed what happened. Wednesday concludes that Isaac must be attempting the experiment again — this time using Pugsley as the power source. This aligns with her premonition that one Addams family member will die.

How Does Wednesday Find Pugsley?

Wednesday. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams in episode 205 of Wednesday. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Wednesday goes to Eugene for help to track down Isaac, but she’s out of luck. The corpse moths they used the first time only have a 36-hour lifespan. He lets her know that he’s going to the Hummer shed to hibernate his bees. At the shed, Isaac’s there, and he gives Eugene a box to be delivered to Wednesday. Inside is a crystal ball, and etched on the bottom is the word “Midnight.”

With Enid locked in the Lupin cages for the night (so she can prevent turning into an Alpha wolf permanently during the full moon), and Agnes getting picked up from school, Wednesday and Thing head into the woods alone. She finds Isaac and Pugsley. He wants Pugsley to pay for their parents’ mistakes. But Wednesday reminds him that they don’t have a machine.

Who Really Is Thing?

Wednesday. Thing in episode 102 of Wednesday. Courtesy of Netflix

Thing shoots an arrow, but Isaac intercepts it. Tyler catches Thing and puts him in a box. Isaac reveals that his parents didn’t kill all of him that night. Thing is actually part of Isaac Night (and “Thing” rearranged spells “Night”). It was Morticia who cut it off, causing the machine to go out of control. The power surge must have animated his hand. Isaac reattaches Thing to his arm, allowing him to fully use his powers of telekinesis again.

Isaac throws Wednesday into the Skull Tree grave, which starts to fill itself and eventually closes. Agnes, using her invisibility, saw the entire thing without Isaac or Tyler noticing. Agnes runs to the cages to find Enid and let her know that Isaac buried Wednesday alive. They both run to the skull tree, but there’s not enough time to dig her out.

Enid must transform into her wolf form to gain enough strength to dig Wednesday out. But because it’s a full moon and she’s an Alpha, there’s a risk stay in her werewolf form forever — potentially leading her pack to hunt and kill her. “I can’t let her die,” Enid declares. She transforms, and together with Agnes, they rescue Wednesday just in time. Enid runs off, and Wednesday orders Agnes to track her.

Meanwhile, Isaac uses his telekinetic powers to reconstruct the lab at Nevermore. Morticia, Gomez and Wednesday arrive to rescue Pugsley. Gomez rushes off to contact the Sheriff, while Morticia and Wednesday head upstairs to stop Isaac and save Pugsley.

What Does Francoise Promise Isaac Do?

Wednesday. (L to R) Frances O’Connor as Francoise, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 204 of Wednesday. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Earlier in Episode 8, Françoise asks Isaac to promise her that no matter what happens, he’ll do the thing that they discussed. “I need your word,” she requests. But before he can answer, Tyler interrupts them.

It turns out that the promise Françoise asked Isaac to keep was to run the experiment to remove the Hyde from Tyler, not her. All this time, she was focused on saving her son. Isaac uses telekinesis to pin Tyler on the machine. “This is your time now. We can save you from this life. Give you a fresh start,” Françoise tells Tyler.

“Don’t do this, please,” Tyler begs, devastated by his mother’s betrayal. Removing the Hyde from Tyler also erases a part of his identity. It also means that his mom’s going to die.

Wednesday sneaks up on Tyler with an Axe while Isaac isn’t looking. Tyler asks Wednesday to kill him, but she slashes one of his restraints instead. When she asks why, Wednesday answers that she missed, and she runs to free Puglsey.

So, why does Wednesday keep Tyler alive? “I don’t think she even knows herself why she did that,” co-showrunner Miles Millar told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s great when you find those moments when Wednesday — who really goes into situations with great certainty — then she acts impulsively.”

Tyler turns into this Hyde form and grabs Isaac, tossing him off the balcony. Tyler confronts his Mom, who is trying to get him to calm down. He grabs her and throws her against the wall. That’s when Francoise turns into her Hyde form, and they start fighting. When Francoise falls and is dangling from the building, Tyler tries to grab her, but Francoise chooses to die.

How Does Thing Defeat Isaac?

Wednesday. Thing in episode 207 of Wednesday. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Wednesday grabs the axe and runs toward Isaac to recover Thing, but the lab suddenly explodes. Miraculously, the entire Addams family survives the blast. Isaac emerges alive and uses his hand (aka Thing) to strangle Wednesday. As this happens, Morticia and Gomez try to talk to Thing, knowing their loyal companion is still there. As they mentioned before, Thing had no memory of Isaac, so it’s possible to get him back.

Eventually, Thing begins to resist Isaac’s control, fighting back against his will. Unable to maintain control, Isaac watches helplessly as Thing turns against him and begins his attack. Thing reaches inside Isaac’s clock heart and rips it out, killing him.

What Happened To Enid?

Wednesday. Emma Myers as Enid in episode 205 of Wednesday. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

Agnes informs Wednesday that Enid is still out there, stuck in her werewolf Alpha form. A camera captured an image of her that morning, showing her heading north toward the Canadian border. When Wednesday asks if Professor Capri can help, Agnes explains that the music teacher/werewolf is now MIA since Nevermore has closed.

How Will Professor Capri Help Tyler?

Wednesday. Billie Piper as Isadora Capri in episode 205 of Wednesday. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

While visiting his parents’ grave, Tyler is approached by Professor Capri. She tells him that they both know he can’t survive alone, not for long. She says she can save him — and no, she’s not interested in being his master.

“I’m offering a support system for people just like you — fellow Hydes hidden away where the world can’t find them. You’d be part of a pack, creating a bond that transcends the need for a single master,” she says.

Tyler asks Capri what’s in it for her, since she’s a werewolf. “My father was a Hyde,” she responds. Still, there are a lot of questions surrounding Capri’s true motives. Does she actually want to help Tyler? Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, has hope that his character will redeem himself.

“Imagine if we got to see Tyler really smile in Season 3 — not a fake barista smile, not an evil grin,” he said to Tudum. “It’ll be the first time for the audience — and for Tyler himself — to meet the real Tyler. He’s got a lot of making up to do. And a lot to reconcile with. So I don’t know if it’s going to be an easy journey.”

How Does Wednesday Season 2 End?

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 208 of Wednesday. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

At the end of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, Morticia gifts Wednesday Aunt Ophelia’s journal. She reveals that every family has dark chapters, including theirs. Professor Weems appears and says that restoring their familiar bond was the first step in Wednesday regaining her psychic ability.

Wednesday informs her parents that she won’t be going home. Instead, she gets picked up by her Uncle Fester. They’re headed North to rescue Enid.

In her narration, Wednesday says that she first has to find her best friend, because she gave Enid her word. But she doesn’t know which side of Enid she’ll get. As a reminder, Alphas are extremely powerful and feared by other werewolves, and they often live alone as a result.

“Fans should be very worried for Enid,” Millar warned. “We’re certainly worried for Enid.” He continued, “It’s a big deal for Enid and getting out of this is going to be difficult.”

Is Aunt Ophelia Alive?

Wednesday. Joanna Lumley as Grandmama in episode 206 of Wednesday. BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

While looking at one of Aunt Ophelia’s journal entries, Wednesday gets a vision of Ophelia, who has been missing for the past twenty years. She appears to be alive and locked away in a dark room. It turns out Ophelia is being held in the basement of Grandmama’s mansion. When Grandmama opens the door to her chamber, Ophelia is writing, “Wednesday must die” on the wall.

As you may recall from Part 1, Wednesday learns that Aunt Ophelia shares her same psychic abilities. During Ophelia’s sophomore year at Nevermore Academy, she was found in the quad screaming with black tears streaming down her face. As a result, Grandmama sent her to Willow Hill, despite Morticia’s protests that the institution would only worsen Ophelia’s condition.

Wednesday co-creator Al Gough also told Tudum that revealing Aunt Ophelia at the end of Season 2 was always part of their plan, setting up a major storyline for Season 3. But the question remains: will Ophelia become Wednesday’s friend or foe?

“It’s going to be really interesting to see if Morticia’s concerns are realized,” Millar added. “Ophelia has been gone a long time. It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life, and a lot of unanswered questions. The re-emergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.”

All eight episodes of Wednesday Season 2 are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to learn more details about Season 3.