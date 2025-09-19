WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 09:09
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196753-1.39%
Vice
VICE$0.02198+1.71%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010104-0.73%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0499+45.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468+0.38%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. WFIS Awards to crown the Philippines’ best minds in FSI leadership

Manila, 18th September 2025: The Philippines’ financial sector has seen drastic change over recent years, owing to the collective efforts of tech innovators, industry leaders, government initiatives, and increased private sector investments. These paradigm changes have given rise to a massive fintech market that’s projected to surpass a mind-boggling $4.6 billion mark by 2033.

Amidst all these developments, Tradepass – having played a pivotal role in facilitating the industry’s digital transformation – is set to host the fourth edition of World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) in Manila, on 23 – 24 September 2025. Staying true to tradition, the 2-day summit will also include a prestigious, exclusive segment – the WFIS Awards on its second day, 4 PM onwards.

By bringing together the region’s most prominent financial and technology leaders, Tradepass aims not only to foster invaluable connections, but also to recognize and honour the best amongst them.

This year, the WFIS Awards feature 9 competitive categories – curated meticulously to recognize excellence in innovation and leadership across the Philippines’ financial sector.

The categories are –

  • IT Maestro of the Year
  • GRC Advocate of the Year
  • Data & Analytics Leader of the Year
  • Retail Banker of the Year
  • Cyber Practitioner of the Year
  • CX Innovator of the Year
  • Woman Influencer in FSI
  • Wealth Management Expert of the Year
  • Marketing Leader of the Year

Presenting the Jury

To ensure fairness, accuracy, and the rightful recognition of excellence, the awards platform has entrusted its jury seats to the industry’s most distinguished luminaries.

The notable members are –

  • Rhea Luz Valbuena
    Executive Director, School of Computing & IT – Asia Pacific College
  • Robin Ramos
    First Vice President, Group IT – Smart Communications Inc.
  • Sofronio Go
    Managing Director, Digital Transformation & Technology – University of Asia and the Pacific
  • Imelda Tiongson
    President / Vice Chairperson / Governance Committee Chair / Independent Board Director / Trustee – Opal Portfolio SPV / Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD Ph) / Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) / Multiple Publicly Listed Companies / WomenBizPH and Fintech Alliance.Ph

With the jury’s collective expertise, the WFIS Awards will recognize and honour the finest achievements and groundbreaking contributions in the financial sector.

The much-anticipated show on the eve of 24 September will facilitate a power-packed congregation where leaders, innovators, and changemakers will come together to celebrate their remarkable accomplishments.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://www.philippines.worldfis.com/awards/

Media contact:
Zara Zafar
PR & Communication Executive
[email protected]
+(91) 86600 26750
Tradepass

About Tradepass

Providing access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers. 

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. 

Source: https://coingeek.com/wfis-awards-to-crown-the-philippines-best-minds-in-fsi-leadership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Allo
RWA$0.005895-4.73%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 09:00
Share
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The post Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk’s murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump’s new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden’s term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden’s Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don’t see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It’s very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed “money is speech” when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you’re afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. Sponsored Sponsored These same leaders are often very close to…
Threshold
T$0.0171-1.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.628-1.12%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01455+0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:18
Share
PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Payments giant PayPal is broadening the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), by integrating it across eight additional blockchains, primarily through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge. This move aims to create a permissionless and fully fungible version of PYUSD, dubbed PYUSD0, which will facilitate seamless interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. The supported chains include Tron, [...]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06973-2.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1331+1.83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 09:33
Share

Trending News

More

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025