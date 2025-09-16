Whale Aqvd6S bought 2 million HOLO after winning $11.7 million

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Lookonchain, the on-chain smart whale "Aqvd6S" bought 2 million HOLO today, worth about US$791,000.

Previously, the address bought 348,867 TRUMPs at an average price of approximately $1.96, and then sold them at an average price of approximately $35.61, making a net profit of $11.7 million.