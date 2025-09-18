When Transparency Becomes a Threat: Why Aleo’s Private-by-Default Blockchain Is Challenging the…

The Private-by-Default Blockchain That Could Redefine Payments Dipanshu Chaudhry · 5 days ago 7 min read5 days ago -- Share

Zcash Meets Ethereum

What if Zcash and Ethereum had a child?

Howard Wu, the creator of Aleo, compares his blockchain to that. Aleo is made to be private by design, in contrast to the majority of layer-1 networks that are public by default, revealing all user balances and transactions.

Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), a potent cryptographic engine at its heart, enable transactions to be verified without disclosing private information.

Wu recently discussed why privacy is not a luxury but rather a necessary component of payments in the future.

He also explained how Aleo is different from other privacy currencies like Ethereum and Solana and why programmable compliance is essential for widespread adoption.

This isn’t another push for blockchain. It serves as a model for how financial privacy may be incorporated into digital payments on par with encryption in web browsing.