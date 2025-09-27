WLFI repurchased 3.814 million tokens and destroyed 6.923 million WLFI

PANews reported on September 27th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, WLFI purchased 3.814 million WLFI on-chain for $0.21 for $798,000 five hours ago. They then destroyed 6.923 million WLFI (worth $1.47 million). WLFI stated that the 6.923 million WLFI destroyed included the 3.814 million WLFI it had just purchased and 3.109 million WLFI from protocol fees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.