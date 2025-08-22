XRP Battens Down as Market Pressures Intensify

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:36
This week began with XRP under intense selling pressure after the digital currency slipped below a crucial support level at $3.0. Contributing to this bearish narrative, the short-term 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has dipped below the long-term 200-day EMA, a pattern that technical analysts dub as the “death cross.” Additionally, significant XRP transfers by […]

Continue Reading:XRP Battens Down as Market Pressures Intensify

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-battens-down-as-market-pressures-intensify

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
