XRP Was Designed for Banks – But It Could Leave Retail Investors Behind

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 22:00
XRP
XRP

Unlike those networks, which grew out of grassroots communities and cypherpunk ideals, XRP was built with a different mission in mind: to modernize and streamline global payments for banks and financial institutions.

This institutional-first approach has given XRP undeniable real-world utility, but it also raises a difficult question for the average retail investor: if banks become the main drivers of XRP adoption, will everyday holders be left behind?

A Digital Asset for Global Payments

At the heart of XRP’s design is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source blockchain that supports fast, low-cost transactions. Its primary role is as a “bridge currency” for cross-border payments. Through Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) system, financial institutions can convert local currency into XRP, send it across the ledger in seconds, and have the recipient convert it back into their own currency.

This solves many of the problems plaguing the decades-old SWIFT network, which often requires multiple correspondent banks and several days for settlement. With XRP, institutions can avoid holding large amounts of capital in foreign accounts, freeing up liquidity and reducing costs dramatically.

Recent years have seen Ripple expand its partnerships worldwide, with companies like SBI Remit and Tranglo adopting ODL. The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has also removed a major cloud of uncertainty, paving the way for potential products such as a Spot XRP ETF backed by giants like BlackRock.

XRP ETF APPROVAL

For banks and payment providers, XRP is no longer just an experiment – it is becoming an essential piece of global finance infrastructure.

The Dilemma for Retail Investors

While this growing institutional adoption sounds promising, it doesn’t necessarily translate into windfall gains for everyday investors. In fact, XRP’s core design as a utility token makes it fundamentally different from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Bitcoin was created as “digital gold,” a store of value in an era of monetary debasement. Ethereum positioned itself as a decentralized world computer, powering smart contracts and decentralized finance. Both have speculative narratives that fuel retail excitement and volatility – conditions that create the parabolic rallies crypto investors chase.

XRP, by contrast, is built for stability. Banks don’t want a currency that swings wildly in value day to day; they want predictability. This institutional preference for low volatility may limit XRP’s potential for dramatic price appreciation, meaning investors looking for explosive returns might be disappointed.

Power Shifting Toward Institutions

Another growing concern is that large institutions may quietly be positioning themselves to dominate XRP supply. Analysts argue that some of the world’s biggest players are using market uncertainty to accumulate XRP at discounted levels. If this is true, the concentration of holdings could gradually shift power away from smaller, decentralized communities toward centralized financial giants.

In such a scenario, retail investors might find themselves sidelined – holding a coin whose price is carefully managed for global liquidity rather than speculative mania.

The Liquidity Question

Adding to the complexity is Ripple’s own flexibility. While its ODL service uses XRP, the technology doesn’t require it. Banks can adopt Ripple’s payment rails without necessarily relying on the token itself. This creates a disconnect between network growth and direct demand for XRP – something that makes retail investors nervous.

Blockchain Network Image

If Ripple’s technology continues to spread while XRP plays only a limited role, its price could stagnate even as adoption surges.

Could XRP Still Deliver Big Returns?

The outlook isn’t entirely grim for retail investors. If XRP becomes deeply embedded in the global banking system and ETF products bring institutional liquidity, its value could still rise significantly. Some speculate that once banks hold large reserves of XRP for settlement purposes, supply constraints could drive prices much higher.

Others believe that, much like oil in the global economy, XRP could become a critical “settlement commodity” – an asset whose utility gives it intrinsic demand, ensuring steady growth over time.

Still, the days of speculative, 1,000% rallies may be behind XRP. Instead, its trajectory could look more like that of a traditional financial asset – slower, steadier, and tightly bound to its role in global payments.

The Bottom Line

XRP’s story is unlike any other cryptocurrency. It was designed not for retail speculation, but for banks seeking efficiency in the global financial system. That design choice is both its greatest strength and its biggest limitation.

As institutions embrace XRP, its long-term utility and survival appear more secure than many other cryptos. Yet retail investors may need to recalibrate expectations: instead of chasing moonshots, XRP may evolve into a stable, institutional-grade asset – one that benefits banks far more than the small investors who helped champion it in its early days.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

