Yi Lihua: ETH bull market trend remains unchanged, short-term pullback to around $4100 to $4300 may be the best buying point

PANews reported on August 26 that Yi Lihua, founder of Liquid Capital (formerly LD Capital), said that during the process of Ethereum's price rising from US$1,400 to US$4,900, it had experienced several pullbacks and then rises. The current pullback to around US$4,100 and US$4,300 may be the best buying point.

He pointed out that although some people chose to lock in their profits due to large short-term profit-taking, the overall bull market trend remained unchanged.