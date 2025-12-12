1DOLLAR to Macanese Pataca Conversion Table
1DOLLAR to MOP Conversion Table
- 1 1DOLLAR0.02 MOP
- 2 1DOLLAR0.04 MOP
- 3 1DOLLAR0.06 MOP
- 4 1DOLLAR0.08 MOP
- 5 1DOLLAR0.10 MOP
- 6 1DOLLAR0.12 MOP
- 7 1DOLLAR0.13 MOP
- 8 1DOLLAR0.15 MOP
- 9 1DOLLAR0.17 MOP
- 10 1DOLLAR0.19 MOP
- 50 1DOLLAR0.96 MOP
- 100 1DOLLAR1.92 MOP
- 1,000 1DOLLAR19.17 MOP
- 5,000 1DOLLAR95.85 MOP
- 10,000 1DOLLAR191.71 MOP
The table above displays real-time 1DOLLAR to Macanese Pataca (1DOLLAR to MOP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 1DOLLAR to 10,000 1DOLLAR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked 1DOLLAR amounts using the latest MOP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom 1DOLLAR to MOP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MOP to 1DOLLAR Conversion Table
- 1 MOP52.16 1DOLLAR
- 2 MOP104.3 1DOLLAR
- 3 MOP156.4 1DOLLAR
- 4 MOP208.6 1DOLLAR
- 5 MOP260.8 1DOLLAR
- 6 MOP312.9 1DOLLAR
- 7 MOP365.1 1DOLLAR
- 8 MOP417.3 1DOLLAR
- 9 MOP469.4 1DOLLAR
- 10 MOP521.6 1DOLLAR
- 50 MOP2,608 1DOLLAR
- 100 MOP5,216 1DOLLAR
- 1,000 MOP52,163 1DOLLAR
- 5,000 MOP260,815 1DOLLAR
- 10,000 MOP521,630 1DOLLAR
The table above shows real-time Macanese Pataca to 1DOLLAR (MOP to 1DOLLAR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MOP to 10,000 MOP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much 1DOLLAR you can get at current rates based on commonly used MOP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR) is currently trading at MOP$ 0.02 MOP , reflecting a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MOP$487.95K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MOP$19.17M MOP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated 1DOLLAR Price page.
8.00B MOP
Circulation Supply
487.95K
24-Hour Trading Volume
19.17M MOP
Market Cap
0.20%
Price Change (1D)
MOP$ 0.002569
24H High
MOP$ 0.002265
24H Low
The 1DOLLAR to MOP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track 1DOLLAR's fluctuations against MOP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current 1DOLLAR price.
1DOLLAR to MOP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 1DOLLAR = 0.02 MOP | 1 MOP = 52.16 1DOLLAR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 1DOLLAR to MOP is 0.02 MOP.
Buying 5 1DOLLAR will cost 0.10 MOP and 10 1DOLLAR is valued at 0.19 MOP.
1 MOP can be traded for 52.16 1DOLLAR.
50 MOP can be converted to 2,608 1DOLLAR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 1DOLLAR to MOP has changed by +51.64% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.20%, reaching a high of 0.02056341692161568 MOP and a low of 0.01813006591181764 MOP.
One month ago, the value of 1 1DOLLAR was 0.01525647047590482 MOP, which represents a +25.64% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, 1DOLLAR has changed by -0.013911723865226955 MOP, resulting in a -42.05% change in its value.
All About 1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR)
Now that you have calculated the price of 1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR), you can learn more about 1DOLLAR directly at MEXC. Learn about 1DOLLAR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy 1DOLLAR, trading pairs, and more.
1DOLLAR to MOP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, 1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR) has fluctuated between 0.01813006591181764 MOP and 0.02056341692161568 MOP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.01228682171065787 MOP to a high of 0.027071029984003202 MOP. You can view detailed 1DOLLAR to MOP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Low
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Average
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|MOP$ 0
|Volatility
|+12.20%
|+116.90%
|+101.00%
|+108.43%
|Change
|-4.29%
|+50.95%
|+25.07%
|-42.19%
1DOLLAR Price Forecast in MOP for 2026 and 2030
1DOLLAR’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential 1DOLLAR to MOP forecasts for the coming years:
1DOLLAR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, 1DOLLAR could reach approximately MOP$0.02 MOP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
1DOLLAR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, 1DOLLAR may rise to around MOP$0.02 MOP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our 1DOLLAR Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
1DOLLAR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
1DOLLAR/USDT
|Trade
1DOLLAR/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of 1DOLLAR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where 1DOLLAR is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell 1DOLLAR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore 1DOLLAR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of 1DOLLAR futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy 1DOLLAR
Looking to add 1DOLLAR to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy 1DOLLAR › or Get started now ›
1DOLLAR and MOP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR) vs USD: Market Comparison
1DOLLAR Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.002395
- 7-Day Change: +51.64%
- 30-Day Trend: +25.64%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including 1DOLLAR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MOP, the USD price of 1DOLLAR remains the primary market benchmark.
[1DOLLAR Price] [1DOLLAR to USD]
Macanese Pataca (MOP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MOP/USD): 0.12490561819225347
- 7-Day Change: -0.06%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MOP means you will pay less to get the same amount of 1DOLLAR.
- A weaker MOP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy 1DOLLAR securely with MOP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the 1DOLLAR to MOP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between 1DOLLAR (1DOLLAR) and Macanese Pataca (MOP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in 1DOLLAR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MOP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MOP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MOP's strength. When MOP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like 1DOLLAR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like 1DOLLAR, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for 1DOLLAR may rise, impacting its conversion to MOP.
Convert 1DOLLAR to MOP Instantly
Use our real-time 1DOLLAR to MOP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert 1DOLLAR to MOP?
Enter the Amount of 1DOLLAR
Start by entering how much 1DOLLAR you want to convert into MOP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live 1DOLLAR to MOP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date 1DOLLAR to MOP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about 1DOLLAR and MOP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add 1DOLLAR to your portfolio? Learn how to buy 1DOLLAR with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the 1DOLLAR to MOP exchange rate calculated?
The 1DOLLAR to MOP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of 1DOLLAR (often in USD or USDT), converted to MOP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate change so frequently?
1DOLLAR to MOP rate changes so frequently because both 1DOLLAR and Macanese Pataca are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed 1DOLLAR to MOP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert 1DOLLAR to MOP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my 1DOLLAR to MOP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of 1DOLLAR against MOP over time?
You can understand the 1DOLLAR against MOP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MOP, impacting the conversion rate even if 1DOLLAR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the 1DOLLAR to MOP exchange rate?
1DOLLAR halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate.
Can I compare the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the 1DOLLAR price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the 1DOLLAR to MOP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MOP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target 1DOLLAR to MOP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences 1DOLLAR and the Macanese Pataca?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both 1DOLLAR and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting 1DOLLAR to MOP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MOP into 1DOLLAR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is 1DOLLAR to MOP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor 1DOLLAR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, 1DOLLAR to MOP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the 1DOLLAR to MOP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MOP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive 1DOLLAR to MOP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.