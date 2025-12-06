AdEx to Honduran Lempira Conversion Table
ADX to HNL Conversion Table
- 1 ADX2.71 HNL
- 2 ADX5.42 HNL
- 3 ADX8.14 HNL
- 4 ADX10.85 HNL
- 5 ADX13.56 HNL
- 6 ADX16.27 HNL
- 7 ADX18.98 HNL
- 8 ADX21.69 HNL
- 9 ADX24.41 HNL
- 10 ADX27.12 HNL
- 50 ADX135.59 HNL
- 100 ADX271.18 HNL
- 1,000 ADX2,711.79 HNL
- 5,000 ADX13,558.94 HNL
- 10,000 ADX27,117.89 HNL
The table above displays real-time AdEx to Honduran Lempira (ADX to HNL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ADX to 10,000 ADX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ADX amounts using the latest HNL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ADX to HNL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
HNL to ADX Conversion Table
- 1 HNL0.3687 ADX
- 2 HNL0.7375 ADX
- 3 HNL1.106 ADX
- 4 HNL1.475 ADX
- 5 HNL1.843 ADX
- 6 HNL2.212 ADX
- 7 HNL2.581 ADX
- 8 HNL2.950 ADX
- 9 HNL3.318 ADX
- 10 HNL3.687 ADX
- 50 HNL18.43 ADX
- 100 HNL36.87 ADX
- 1,000 HNL368.7 ADX
- 5,000 HNL1,843 ADX
- 10,000 HNL3,687 ADX
The table above shows real-time Honduran Lempira to AdEx (HNL to ADX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 HNL to 10,000 HNL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much AdEx you can get at current rates based on commonly used HNL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
AdEx (ADX) is currently trading at L 2.71 HNL , reflecting a -0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L38.84K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of L401.07M HNL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AdEx Price page.
3.89B HNL
Circulation Supply
38.84K
24-Hour Trading Volume
401.07M HNL
Market Cap
-0.67%
Price Change (1D)
L 0.1041
24H High
L 0.1002
24H Low
The ADX to HNL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AdEx's fluctuations against HNL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AdEx price.
ADX to HNL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ADX = 2.71 HNL | 1 HNL = 0.3687 ADX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ADX to HNL is 2.71 HNL.
Buying 5 ADX will cost 13.56 HNL and 10 ADX is valued at 27.12 HNL.
1 HNL can be traded for 0.3687 ADX.
50 HNL can be converted to 18.43 ADX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ADX to HNL has changed by -4.81% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.67%, reaching a high of 2.7407497866767967 HNL and a low of 2.6380703998560517 HNL.
One month ago, the value of 1 ADX was 3.3173340357471313 HNL, which represents a -18.26% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ADX has changed by -0.5186625436842737 HNL, resulting in a -16.06% change in its value.
All About AdEx (ADX)
Now that you have calculated the price of AdEx (ADX), you can learn more about AdEx directly at MEXC. Learn about ADX past, present, and future.
ADX to HNL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AdEx (ADX) has fluctuated between 2.6380703998560517 HNL and 2.7407497866767967 HNL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.6380703998560517 HNL to a high of 2.8934524645127757 HNL. You can view detailed ADX to HNL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L 2.63
|L 2.63
|L 4.73
|L 4.73
|Low
|L 2.63
|L 2.63
|L 2.63
|L 2.1
|Average
|L 2.63
|L 2.63
|L 2.89
|L 2.89
|Volatility
|+3.38%
|+8.96%
|+66.98%
|+80.20%
|Change
|-0.67%
|-4.80%
|-18.25%
|-16.05%
AdEx Price Forecast in HNL for 2026 and 2030
AdEx’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ADX to HNL forecasts for the coming years:
ADX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, AdEx could reach approximately L2.85 HNL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ADX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ADX may rise to around L3.46 HNL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AdEx Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ADX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ADX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ADX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AdEx is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ADX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ADX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of AdEx futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy AdEx
Looking to add AdEx to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy AdEx
ADX and HNL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AdEx (ADX) vs USD: Market Comparison
AdEx Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.103
- 7-Day Change: -4.81%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.26%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ADX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HNL, the USD price of ADX remains the primary market benchmark.
[ADX Price] [ADX to USD]
Honduran Lempira (HNL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HNL/USD): 0.03796863836033802
- 7-Day Change: -0.20%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.20%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HNL means you will pay less to get the same amount of ADX.
- A weaker HNL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ADX securely with HNL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ADX to HNL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AdEx (ADX) and Honduran Lempira (HNL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ADX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ADX to HNL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HNL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HNL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HNL's strength. When HNL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ADX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AdEx, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ADX may rise, impacting its conversion to HNL.
Convert ADX to HNL Instantly
Use our real-time ADX to HNL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ADX to HNL?
Enter the Amount of ADX
Start by entering how much ADX you want to convert into HNL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ADX to HNL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ADX to HNL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ADX and HNL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ADX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ADX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ADX to HNL exchange rate calculated?
The ADX to HNL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ADX (often in USD or USDT), converted to HNL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ADX to HNL rate change so frequently?
ADX to HNL rate changes so frequently because both AdEx and Honduran Lempira are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ADX to HNL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ADX to HNL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ADX to HNL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ADX to HNL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ADX to HNL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ADX against HNL over time?
You can understand the ADX against HNL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ADX to HNL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HNL, impacting the conversion rate even if ADX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ADX to HNL exchange rate?
AdEx halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ADX to HNL rate.
Can I compare the ADX to HNL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ADX to HNL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ADX to HNL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the AdEx price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ADX to HNL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HNL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ADX to HNL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences AdEx and the Honduran Lempira?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both AdEx and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ADX to HNL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HNL into ADX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ADX to HNL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ADX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ADX to HNL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ADX to HNL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HNL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ADX to HNL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
AdEx News and Market Updates
GOOG Stock Rises as Google Prepares for Critical Antitrust Battle
TLDR GOOG stock rose by 2.24% to $296.49 on November 21, 2025, amid a critical antitrust case for Google. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to force the sale of Google’s ad exchange, AdX, due to alleged anticompetitive practices. Google plans to appeal any court decision that mandates a breakup or restructuring of its [...] The post GOOG Stock Rises as Google Prepares for Critical Antitrust Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/11/22
AD Ports sells NMDC stake to Alpha Dhabi for $436m
AD Ports Group has sold a 9.77 percent stake in the dredging company NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding, an investment holding company, for AED1.6 billion ($436 million). All three companies are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The ports operator had received the NMDC stake from Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) before […]2025/11/27
Bitcoin Dips to $84K Amid Bearish Trends and Rising Liquidation Fears
The post Bitcoin Dips to $84K Amid Bearish Trends and Rising Liquidation Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price drop today saw BTC fall to a low of $83,814, down 6% amid a broader crypto market correction. Ethereum followed with an 8.65% decline to $2,733, driven by rising Japanese bond yields and over $1 billion in liquidations, erasing gains since April. Bitcoin support at risk: Trading below key EMAs signals bearish momentum, with potential further drop to $70,000 if breached. Ethereum faces stronger bearish indicators, with ADX at 43 pointing to sustained downward pressure. Market-wide liquidations hit nearly $1 billion, mostly long positions, pushing the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 20, the lowest since early April. Bitcoin price drop shakes crypto markets in 2025, with BTC and ETH tumbling amid global risk-off sentiment. Discover key technical signals and expert insights—stay informed on the latest crypto corrections today. What is causing the Bitcoin price drop? Bitcoin price drop stems from a combination of macroeconomic pressures and technical breakdowns. Rising Japanese 10-year bond yields to 1.84%—the highest since April 2008—triggered a risk-off cascade in Asian markets, with the Nikkei falling 3% and impacting high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Additionally, overleveraged positions led to nearly $1 billion in liquidations, predominantly long bets, amplifying the sell-off as the market cap dipped below $2.9 trillion. How are technical indicators affecting Ethereum’s decline? Ethereum’s price mirrors Bitcoin’s downturn but with intensified bearish signals, opening at $2,991 and closing around $2,733 after hitting a low of $2,716. The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) remains below the 200-day EMA, confirming a short-term bearish trend, while Ethereum trades well under both, indicating seller dominance. The Average Directional Index (ADX) at 43—higher than Bitcoin’s 40—highlights powerful downward momentum, with readings above 40 signaling strong conviction in the trend. Supporting data from TradingView charts shows the Squeeze Momentum Indicator in bearish mode, suggesting limited upside potential without…2025/12/02
Bitcoin Eyes New Highs: Can BTC Hit New ATH By January 2026?
BTC trades at $90,654.58, holding strong above support as ADX and CMF signal improving bullish momentum. BTC dominance at 58% continues to show strong market leadership. Cycle structure mirrors previous bull phases, supporting the potential for a new ATH by early 2026.2025/12/06
Why Buy AdEx with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy AdEx.
Join millions of users and buy AdEx with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.