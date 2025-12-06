The post Bitcoin Dips to $84K Amid Bearish Trends and Rising Liquidation Fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price drop today saw BTC fall to a low of $83,814, down 6% amid a broader crypto market correction. Ethereum followed with an 8.65% decline to $2,733, driven by rising Japanese bond yields and over $1 billion in liquidations, erasing gains since April. Bitcoin support at risk: Trading below key EMAs signals bearish momentum, with potential further drop to $70,000 if breached. Ethereum faces stronger bearish indicators, with ADX at 43 pointing to sustained downward pressure. Market-wide liquidations hit nearly $1 billion, mostly long positions, pushing the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 20, the lowest since early April. Bitcoin price drop shakes crypto markets in 2025, with BTC and ETH tumbling amid global risk-off sentiment. Discover key technical signals and expert insights—stay informed on the latest crypto corrections today. What is causing the Bitcoin price drop? Bitcoin price drop stems from a combination of macroeconomic pressures and technical breakdowns. Rising Japanese 10-year bond yields to 1.84%—the highest since April 2008—triggered a risk-off cascade in Asian markets, with the Nikkei falling 3% and impacting high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Additionally, overleveraged positions led to nearly $1 billion in liquidations, predominantly long bets, amplifying the sell-off as the market cap dipped below $2.9 trillion. How are technical indicators affecting Ethereum’s decline? Ethereum’s price mirrors Bitcoin’s downturn but with intensified bearish signals, opening at $2,991 and closing around $2,733 after hitting a low of $2,716. The 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) remains below the 200-day EMA, confirming a short-term bearish trend, while Ethereum trades well under both, indicating seller dominance. The Average Directional Index (ADX) at 43—higher than Bitcoin’s 40—highlights powerful downward momentum, with readings above 40 signaling strong conviction in the trend. Supporting data from TradingView charts shows the Squeeze Momentum Indicator in bearish mode, suggesting limited upside potential without…

