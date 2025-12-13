The post VeChain News: VeChain Secures MiCA Compliance After DPoS Governance Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VeChain’s Hayabusa upgrade achieves MiCA compliance. This follows a DPoS governance shift, enhancing regulatory clarity and institutional readiness for VET and VTHO. VeChain has announced a major regulatory milestone. Their Hayabusa upgrade is recognized now in its entirety. This comes under the aegis of the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. This is a crucial compliance for wider adoption. Hayabusa Upgrade Fortifies VeChain’s Regulatory Footing The whitepapers for both VET and VTHO have been formally revised. Furthermore, duly notification has been given to the authorities. This is explored as a result of a vote of governance. The vote sanctioned transition to a DPoS framework. This was supported by renewed token economics. As part of MiCA documentation, both whitepapers now have a comprehensive nature. They comprise detailed mechanisms. These include validator participation, token generation, and holders’ rights. This is to facilitate the due diligence procedures. This is beneficial to regulated entities. They operate in all 27 EU member states. Related Reading: Aave to Launch Zero-Fee Stablecoin Ramps in Europe After MiCA Approval | Live Bitcoin News Consequently, Hayabusa receives the green light. This is happening as VeChain is preparing its imminent launch. Official notification of updated VET and VTHO MiCA white papers passed on to regulators. Moreover, major exchange partners of VeChain are ready. They are ready for the Hayabusa hard fork. The upgrade now moves forward. It is standing on a well-defined regulatory and market footing. MiCA is one of the most important regulatory frameworks. This is the case for digital assets in Europe. It covers 27 countries. Further, it establishes transparency as expectations. It also dictates disclosure and risk management. These developments make VeChain Hayabusa ready and industry-ready. The focus is still on the execution of the next phase of the roadmap. This justifies real-world impact. It is also…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.