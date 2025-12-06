PANews reported on December 6 that Aerodrome disclosed on the X platform that the domain migration has been completed and is now live, with enhanced security protocols enabled to improve domain security. Previously , Aerodrome disclosed on its X platform that the domain hijacking attack it suffered on November 21st was completely mitigated in less than four hours, and a follow-up response plan has been developed. Users lost approximately $700,000 in this attack. Within two minutes of the first malicious transaction being detected, major wallets such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet began displaying warnings. Losses were limited to users who connected and signed transactions while the malicious website was active. Currently, the team is working with security consultants and business registrars, and the domain is expected to be migrated and reopened next week. In addition, Aero and the Velo Foundation are developing plans to provide affected users with compensation proportional to their losses.

