The post Two Dormant Casascius Coins Unlock $179M in BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two long-dormant Casascius coins — each backed by 1,000 Bitcoin — have just been activated as of Friday, unlocking more than $179 million stashed away for more than 13 years. Onchain data indicates that one of the Casascius coins was minted in October 2012, when Bitcoin was trading for $11.69. The other was minted earlier in December 2011, when Bitcoin was valued at only $3.88, giving that Casascius coin a theoretical return of about 2.3 million percent, not including the cost of minting. A little history behind Casascius coins Casacius coins are physical metal coins or bars created by Utah-based entrepreneur Mike Caldwell, which were minted between 2011 and 2013. Caldwell would take Bitcoin and mint it into physical coins, and they are considered one of the most sought-after physical collectibles related to Bitcoin. Source: Sani Each Casacius coin contains an embedded piece of paper with a digital Bitcoin value and is covered in a tamper-resistant hologram. The coins and bars ranged from 1, 5, 10, 25, 100, 500 and 1,000 BTC denominations. However, Caldwell suspended his business after receiving a letter from FinCEN, over concerns that he may have been operating a money transmitter business without a license. How do Casacius coins work Only 16 of the 1,000 BTC bars and 6 of the 1,000 BTC coins were ever made, according to some records. The first person to redeem the private key by lifting the holographic sticker will receive the full value of the coin; after this, the coin will no longer have any Bitcoin value. Related: Bitcoin OG’s selling to ‘weak’ hands will deepen selloffs: Peter Schiff However, redeeming a Casascius coin for its equivalent in Bitcoin doesn’t necessarily mean that a bunch of Bitcoin is about to flood the market. In July, a 100 Bitcoin Casascius coin…

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine Extends Ethereum Bet in 48 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine expanded its Ethereum holdings this week with nearly $200 million in fresh purchases, deepening its lead as the largest single holder of the asset. The move comes as ETH trades near a one-month low and follows a period of steady distribution by medium-sized wallets, according to on-chain data. Sponsored Sponsored BitMine’s Acquisition Comes Amid Smaller ETH Holders Offload Lookonchain, citing Arkham Intelligence, reported that BitMine bought 22,676 ETH from BitGo on December 6 for about $68.7 million. The transaction suggests an average purchase price of roughly $3,028 per token. Notably, the firm had already acquired 41,946 ETH a day earlier from FalconX and BitGo for about $130.8 million. These deals build on BitMine’s disclosure last week that it held 3.73 million ETH as of November 30. At current prices, the stash is worth more than $11 billion. BitMine also reported holdings of 192 BTC, a $36 million position in Eightco Holdings, and $882 million in cash. Strategy ETH Reserve data shows the company now holds more ETH than its next five peers combined, including SharpLink and the Ethereum Foundation. Sponsored Sponsored The scale of its treasury places BitMine as the second-largest corporate crypto holder by value, behind only Michael Saylor-led Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. The latest purchases come during a soft stretch for ETH. BeInCrypto data shows the token has fallen more than 10% over the past month to about $3,027. Alphractal’s Ethereum Accumulation Heatmap indicates that wallets holding 1 to 10,000 ETH sold heavily near this cycle’s recent peak. Those addresses continue to offload tokens, adding pressure to the market. Ethereum Accumulation Trend. Source: Alphractal However, larger whales with more than 10,000 ETH have shown limited activity, with light distribution but no strong accumulation. Despite the weakness, several analysts maintain a bullish long-term view. Fundstrat…

