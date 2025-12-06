Western Union to Launch Stable Card, Issue Its Own Coin

Western Union has unveiled plans to introduce a new "stable card" to protect users in high-inflation economies as part of its stablecoin strategy. Speaking at the UBS Global Technology and AI conference, chief financial officer Matthew Cagwin said the initiative builds on the company's investor-day reveal that it is moving beyond traditional cross-border payments and into a multi-pillar digital asset roadmap. Cagwin pointed to Argentina, where annual inflation recently hit 250–300%, noting that remittances can lose nearly half their value in a month. "Imagine a world where your family in the US is sending you $500 home, but by the time you spend it in the next month, it's only worth $300," he said. "We can see a good utility for our stable card there, which is an increment to our prepaid card we have today here in the US," he added. Western Union to issue a coin Cagwin also revealed Western Union's intention to issue its own coin. He said the company believes its distribution footprint across 200 countries gives it a natural advantage, especially in emerging markets where remittances form a significant share of GDP. "We think that we can make a market for our coin in those markets. And we wanted to be able to control the economics, control the compliance and control the overall distribution, and we think we can grow that beyond that," he said. Another major part of the company's digital asset strategy is its Digital Asset Network, or DAN, which links Western Union to four on-ramp and off-ramp providers. The platform is expected to go live in the first half of 2025. Western Union picks Solana for its stablecoin…