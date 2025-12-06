Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025: Bitcoin minen zonder schade – zo bouwt Bitzero aan groene hashpower

Ik zit tijdens Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025 in de Sugar Factory, net buiten Amsterdam. Dag twee. Zalen vol, bezoekers overal, de energie is hoog. Maar in de wandelgangen komt steeds dezelfde vraag terug: al die groei, al die innovatie, wat doet dat met onze planeet? Aan tafel bij mij schuift iemand aan die daar een heel duidelijk antwoord op heeft: Mohammed “Mo” Bakhashwain, CEO van Bitzero. Zijn boodschap is simpel: we moeten vooruit, maar niet ten koste van mensen of de aarde. “We have to do more, but not at the cost of people or the environment,” zegt hij tegen mij. Dat is het uitgangspunt van Bitzero, een datacenterbedrijf dat bitcoin minet en tegelijk inzet op waterkracht, restwarmte en lokale samenwerking. Klik hier om het interview op YouTube te bekijken of bekijk het volledige interview hieronder: Wie is Bitzero en wie is Mohammed Bakhashwain? Voordat we de details induiken, eerst de context. Bitzero is een datacenterbedrijf dat zich richt op bitcoin mining en high-performance computing, met vestigingen in onder meer Noorwegen en Finland. De onderneming positioneert zich nadrukkelijk als “future ready” en zet in op groene energie en samenwerking met lokale gemeenschappen. Aan het roer staat Mohammed Bakhashwain. Hij heeft een achtergrond in vastgoed, infrastructuur en cryptofinance, en combineert die ervaring nu in de wereld van bitcoin mining en datacenters. In verschillende interviews benadrukt hij dat duurzame infrastructuur en winstgevendheid prima samen kunnen gaan. Tijdens Bitcoin Amsterdam zie ik dat terug in de drukte rond de Bitzero-stand. Mo vertelt dat zijn team de hele dag vragen krijgt over energie, milieu en schaalbaarheid. Precies de thema’s waar hij zich dagelijks mee bezighoudt. Bitcoin minen zonder negatieve impact Ik begin ons gesprek met de kernvraag: hoe kun je bitcoin minen zonder “nuisance” te zijn voor de omgeving? Mo formuleert het scherp. Volgens hem mag groei niet leiden tot hogere energieprijzen voor bewoners, overbelaste netten of vervuiling. Hij legt uit dat Bitzero zijn locaties heel bewust kiest. De flagship-site in Namsskogan, Noorwegen, draait volledig op waterkracht en gebruikt vooral overtollige energie, die anders onbenut zou blijven. Die locatie fungeert volgens hem als een “epicenter of positive giving back”. De site levert niet alleen rekenkracht, maar ook restwarmte en netsteun in de winter, en directe inkomsten voor de lokale gemeente. “We reuse our heat, we support the grid at peak winter times and we provide revenue to the municipality,” zegt hij tegen mij. Dat beeld wordt bevestigd in recente berichtgeving: het Noorse datacenter van Bitzero draait op waterkracht en is opgezet als voorbeeldproject voor duurzame blockchain-infrastructuur. Voor mij als interviewer is dit punt belangrijk: Bitzero zegt niet alleen dat het “groen” is, maar koppelt dat aan concrete effecten voor de gemeenschap. Niet de energieproducent wordt rijker, maar de lokale omgeving profiteert. Noorwegen: waterkracht, restwarmte en uptime We zoomen in op Noorwegen. Mo vertelt dat Bitzero daar momenteel rond de 40 megawatt aan bitcoin mining actief heeft, met nog eens 70 megawatt in aanbouw op dezelfde locatie. Die uitbreiding moet in 2026 online gaan en zal volgens hem de huidige omzet meer dan verviervoudigen. Publieke bronnen bevestigen dat beeld: de “Norway 1”-faciliteit in Namsskogan heeft 40 MW capaciteit in gebruik, groeit richting 110 MW en kan op termijn nog verder doorgroeien. Wat mij opvalt in het gesprek, is dat Mo het woord “efficiëntie” veel breder uitlegt dan alleen “joules per terahash”. Hij zegt letterlijk: “We’re not just talking about efficiency in terms of joules per terahash. We’re talking about the overall operation, the site, the maintenance, the energy management, the demand response.” Die brede blik zie je terug in een paar punten: Klimaatvoordeel Noorwegen is koud. Dat drukt de koelingskosten en maakt het makkelijker om miners op een stabiele temperatuur te houden. Stabiel hernieuwbaar vermogen De site draait op waterkracht, een voorspelbare hernieuwbare bron. Dat beperkt schommelingen en vergroot de uptime. Surplus energie, geen concurrentie met huishoudens Bitzero gebruikt energie die anders niet ingezet zou worden voor huishoudens of industrie. Mo benadrukt dat dit belangrijk is om de lokale energieprijs niet op te drijven. Hij noemt een uptime van rond de 98 tot 99 procent. Dat is hoog in vergelijking met veel andere mining-operaties, die vaker met netcongestie of stroomonderbrekingen te maken hebben. Finland: naar een 1 gigawatt groene compute-campus Noorwegen is niet het eindpunt. In ons gesprek refereert Mo aan een nieuwe site in Finland, waar Bitzero begonnen is met de bouw. De eerste prioriteit daar is opmerkelijk: meteen koppelen op het lokale stadsverwarmingsnet. “The first order of business there is to hook ourselves to the central heating district,” vertelt hij mij. Intussen is bekend geworden hoe groot die stap in Finland is. Bitzero ontwikkelt daar een campus die in fases kan groeien tot 1 gigawatt aan vermogen. De locatie bij Kokemäki moet uitgroeien tot een van de grootste single-site datacenterprojecten in Europa, gericht op bitcoin mining, AI en cloud-workloads. De stroommix bestaat uit waterkracht, kernenergie, zon en wind. In plain Dutch: Bitzero bouwt een Europese “powerhouse” waar bitcoin, AI en cloud op groene stroom draaien. Voor de Finse gemeenschap betekent dit niet alleen werkgelegenheid, maar ook een lange termijn afname van hernieuwbare energie en extra inkomsten uit de energie- en datacenterketen. Zelf minen en gezond rendement Ik vraag Mo naar het verdienmodel. Hij is daar helder over. “We mine Bitcoin. Efficiently and more profitably than a lot of others,” zegt hij tegen mij. Bitzero doet volledig self-mining: de onderneming verkoopt dus geen hashing-contracten aan derden, maar draait de miners voor eigen rekening. De winst komt uit de combinatie van goedkope hernieuwbare energie, een koel klimaat en een siteontwerp dat op lange termijn draait. Daarbovenop komt nieuwe financiering. In 2025 haalde Bitzero rond de $ 25 miljoen op om extra Bitmain S21 Pro-miners te kopen. Die machines draaien op een zeer laag energieverbruik per terahash en versterken de marges van het bedrijf. (Data Centre Magazine) Voor investeerders komt daar nog een stap bij: Bitzero is sinds november 2025 genoteerd aan de Canadian Securities Exchange onder tickersymbool BITZ.U. CEO Bakhashwain noemde dat zelf “een strategische mijlpaal” om de groei van datacentercapaciteit te versnellen. Efficiëntie is meer dan joules per terahash In de bitcoinwereld hoor je vaak één soort gesprek over miners: welke machine haalt de beste joules per terahash. Mo trekt dat breder. In ons gesprek somt hij een reeks factoren op die jeookk moet meewegen: Hoe stabiel is de energiebron? Hoe vaak moet je afschakelen door netproblemen? Wat is de uptime van het totale park? Hoe goed vang je restwarmte en andere “bijproducten” op? Hij vertelt dat Bitzero deelneemt aan flexibiliteitsprogramma’s, waarbij de site het net ondersteunt op momenten van piekbelasting. Ook dat is onderdeel van zijn definitie van efficiëntie. Zijn samenvatting van hun positie is duidelijk: een stabiele load op 100 procent waterkracht in Noorwegen, een uptime rond de 98 tot 99 procent en een groeiend netwerk van datacenters in koude regio’s. You’ve got to find ways to find sustainable power at sub 6 cents a kilowatt hour and that’s what Bitzero has. There’s many power applications that Bitzero could apply itself to, but some of the most significant announcements that we’re seeing are coming out of the AI compute… pic.twitter.com/icVwQ6dYr9 — Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) December 4, 2025 Innovatie als voorwaarde om te overleven Een punt waar we lang bij stilstaan, is innovatie. Volgens Mo verdwijnt iedere mining-partij die drie jaar niet innoveert. De sector verandert simpelweg te snel. Bij Bitzero betekent dat onder meer: Snelle vernieuwing van de miner-fleet Nieuwe generaties ASICs worden zo snel mogelijk getest en, waar zinvol, uitgerold in de parken in Noorwegen en Finland. Experimenteren met koeling Mo legt uit dat je in het juiste klimaat meer uit een miner kunt halen zonder de hardware te beschadigen. Hogere kloksnelheden en betere koeling zorgen voor extra hash per machine. In warme landen kan dat de levensduur van de hardware aantasten; bij Bitzero proberen ze die grens juist veilig op te rekken. Voorbereiden op AI en HPC Bitzero profileert zich steeds nadrukkelijker als datacenterpartner voor AI en high-performance computing. De campus in Finland is expliciet ontworpen voor hyperscale cloud en AI-workloads naast bitcoin. Die combinatie wordt ook gezien door investeerders als Kevin O’Leary, die meerdere keren heeft gezegd dat hij inzet op infrastructuur die zowel bitcoin als AI kan bedienen. Wat dit betekent voor de toekomst van bitcoin mining Aan het einde van ons gesprek probeer ik het samen te vatten: wat zegt het verhaal van Bitzero over bitcoin mining in het algemeen? Voor mij vallen een paar dingen op. Ten eerste verschuift de discussie van “bitcoin is slecht voor het klimaat” naar een veel concreter gesprek over bronnen, locaties en restwarmte. Een project als Namsskogan laat zien dat je surplus waterkracht kunt omzetten in digitale waarde, restwarmte kunt teruggeven aan de omgeving en tegelijk de kas van de gemeente kunt spekken. Ten tweede zie je dat miners die serieus met energie en infrastructuur omgaan, steeds meer lijken op klassieke datacenterbedrijven. De stap naar een 1 GW-campus in Finland, gericht op bitcoin, AI en cloud, is daar een goed voorbeeld van. Ten derde wordt duidelijk dat schaal en innovatie hand in hand gaan. Zonder vernieuwing in hardware, koeling en energiemanagement is er in dit speelveld weinig toekomst. Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025: Khing Oei en Treasury bouwt aan een sterke Bitcoin-community in Nederland Groei, maar niet ten koste van alles Toen ik mijn gesprek met Mo begon, zat ik met een vraag die veel mensen hebben: kan bitcoin mining samengaan met zorg voor mens en milieu? Na dit gesprek en de feiten op een rij is mijn antwoord genuanceerd, maar positief. Bitzero laat in Noorwegen en Finland zien dat je bitcoin kunt minen op waterkracht en een groene stroommix, restwarmte kunt teruggeven, het net kunt ondersteunen in de winter en tegelijk een gezond bedrijf kunt bouwen. Het is geen “gratis groene magie”, maar het is wel een duidelijke route: kies koele regio’s, gebruik hernieuwbare energie, werk samen met gemeenten en blijf innoveren op hardware en koeling. Als interviewer neem ik uit dit gesprek vooral één zin mee die Mo in de voorbespreking liet vallen: we moeten vooruit, maar niet ten koste van mensen of de aarde. Als meer miners die lat durven leggen, verandert niet alleen het imago van bitcoin, maar ook de impact in de echte wereld. En dat is precies waar het nu om draait. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Het bericht Bitcoin Amsterdam 2025: Bitcoin minen zonder schade – zo bouwt Bitzero aan groene hashpower is geschreven door Immanuel Rodulfo en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.