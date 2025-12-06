AI will use up all the world’s LNG by 2035, Qatar’s energy minister

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of QatarEnergy, expressed his concerns about the potential future shortages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas supplies while giving a speech at the Doha Forum. While he did not outrightly claim that AI alone would use up all the world's LNG by 2035, he did link the possibility to two factors, which include the surging energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and chronic underinvestment in new production capacity. Qatar's energy minister foresees LNG supply issues by 2035 Qatar's energy minister has expressed worry that a lack of investment and the surge in energy use from AI will create a shortage of LNG and natural gas supplies beyond 2035. This is because of the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and accelerated global electricity needs, especially from data centers that have proven themselves to be energy blackholes. This boosts demand for natural gas as a reliable "bridge fuel" for generation, which is why al-Kabbi forecasted LNG demand could reach 600–700 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2035, up from around 400 mtpa today, with much of it driven by growth in energy-intensive AI. "There's underinvestment, and if that doesn't happen in the next five to six years, we will have issues in 2035," al-Kaabi said at the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Saturday, while expressing concern that a lack of investment will trigger a spike in LNG and natural gas prices. "Every country we talk to has 10% to 20% of their demand coming from AI." With the capacity in the oil market, he sees the global economic slowdown as the biggest problem for crude prices. An oil price of between $70-$80 a barrel is ideal in order to fund required infrastructure investments, al-Kaabi…