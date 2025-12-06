Aleo to Saint Helena Pound Conversion Table
ALEO to SHP Conversion Table
- 1 ALEO0.10 SHP
- 2 ALEO0.19 SHP
- 3 ALEO0.29 SHP
- 4 ALEO0.38 SHP
- 5 ALEO0.48 SHP
- 6 ALEO0.57 SHP
- 7 ALEO0.67 SHP
- 8 ALEO0.77 SHP
- 9 ALEO0.86 SHP
- 10 ALEO0.96 SHP
- 50 ALEO4.79 SHP
- 100 ALEO9.57 SHP
- 1,000 ALEO95.71 SHP
- 5,000 ALEO478.56 SHP
- 10,000 ALEO957.13 SHP
The table above displays real-time Aleo to Saint Helena Pound (ALEO to SHP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALEO to 10,000 ALEO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALEO amounts using the latest SHP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALEO to SHP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SHP to ALEO Conversion Table
- 1 SHP10.44 ALEO
- 2 SHP20.89 ALEO
- 3 SHP31.34 ALEO
- 4 SHP41.79 ALEO
- 5 SHP52.23 ALEO
- 6 SHP62.68 ALEO
- 7 SHP73.13 ALEO
- 8 SHP83.58 ALEO
- 9 SHP94.031 ALEO
- 10 SHP104.4 ALEO
- 50 SHP522.3 ALEO
- 100 SHP1,044 ALEO
- 1,000 SHP10,447 ALEO
- 5,000 SHP52,239 ALEO
- 10,000 SHP104,479 ALEO
The table above shows real-time Saint Helena Pound to Aleo (SHP to ALEO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SHP to 10,000 SHP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Aleo you can get at current rates based on commonly used SHP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Aleo (ALEO) is currently trading at £ 0.10 SHP , reflecting a -1.23% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £646.80K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £67.50M SHP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Aleo Price page.
528.60M SHP
Circulation Supply
646.80K
24-Hour Trading Volume
67.50M SHP
Market Cap
-1.23%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.1336
24H High
£ 0.1155
24H Low
The ALEO to SHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Aleo's fluctuations against SHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Aleo price.
ALEO to SHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEO = 0.10 SHP | 1 SHP = 10.44 ALEO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEO to SHP is 0.10 SHP.
Buying 5 ALEO will cost 0.48 SHP and 10 ALEO is valued at 0.96 SHP.
1 SHP can be traded for 10.44 ALEO.
50 SHP can be converted to 522.3 ALEO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEO to SHP has changed by -24.04% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.23%, reaching a high of 0.10021355755291388 SHP and a low of 0.0866367207886344 SHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEO was 0.19742670919106986 SHP, which represents a -51.51% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEO has changed by -0.08221112206436648 SHP, resulting in a -46.19% change in its value.
All About Aleo (ALEO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Aleo (ALEO), you can learn more about Aleo directly at MEXC. Learn about ALEO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Aleo, trading pairs, and more.
ALEO to SHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Aleo (ALEO) has fluctuated between 0.0866367207886344 SHP and 0.10021355755291388 SHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.0866367207886344 SHP to a high of 0.1269171701942592 SHP. You can view detailed ALEO to SHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0.09
|£ 0.12
|£ 0.26
|£ 0.33
|Low
|£ 0.08
|£ 0.08
|£ 0.08
|£ 0.08
|Average
|£ 0.09
|£ 0.1
|£ 0.13
|£ 0.17
|Volatility
|+13.37%
|+32.10%
|+89.06%
|+142.87%
|Change
|-5.55%
|-24.86%
|-52.25%
|-46.96%
Aleo Price Forecast in SHP for 2026 and 2030
Aleo’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEO to SHP forecasts for the coming years:
ALEO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Aleo could reach approximately £0.10 SHP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALEO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEO may rise to around £0.12 SHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Aleo Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALEO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Aleo is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ALEOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ALEO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Aleo futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Aleo
Looking to add Aleo to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Aleo › or Get started now ›
ALEO and SHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Aleo (ALEO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Aleo Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1276
- 7-Day Change: -24.04%
- 30-Day Trend: -51.51%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SHP, the USD price of ALEO remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEO Price] [ALEO to USD]
Saint Helena Pound (SHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SHP/USD): 1.3328730478408124
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEO.
- A weaker SHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEO securely with SHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEO to SHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Aleo (ALEO) and Saint Helena Pound (SHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEO to SHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SHP's strength. When SHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Aleo, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEO may rise, impacting its conversion to SHP.
Convert ALEO to SHP Instantly
Use our real-time ALEO to SHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALEO to SHP?
Enter the Amount of ALEO
Start by entering how much ALEO you want to convert into SHP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALEO to SHP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALEO to SHP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALEO and SHP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALEO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALEO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEO to SHP exchange rate calculated?
The ALEO to SHP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALEO (often in USD or USDT), converted to SHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEO to SHP rate change so frequently?
ALEO to SHP rate changes so frequently because both Aleo and Saint Helena Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEO to SHP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALEO to SHP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALEO to SHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALEO to SHP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALEO to SHP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALEO against SHP over time?
You can understand the ALEO against SHP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEO to SHP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SHP, impacting the conversion rate even if ALEO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEO to SHP exchange rate?
Aleo halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALEO to SHP rate.
Can I compare the ALEO to SHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALEO to SHP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEO to SHP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Aleo price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALEO to SHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SHP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALEO to SHP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Aleo and the Saint Helena Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Aleo and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALEO to SHP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SHP into ALEO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALEO to SHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALEO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALEO to SHP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALEO to SHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SHP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEO to SHP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Aleo News and Market Updates
Why Stablecoin Privacy Matters for Institutional On-chain Security, According to Aleo
Aleo insists that institutions will never be fully secure on-chain until they turn to private settlement rails.2025/11/17
Aleo Exposes $1.2T Institutional Transfers With Zero Protection
The post Aleo Exposes $1.2T Institutional Transfers With Zero Protection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine moving $1.2 trillion through the digital economy with absolutely no privacy protection. That’s exactly what institutions have been doing with stablecoins, according to Aleo’s groundbreaking new report. The stablecoin privacy gap has reached alarming proportions, exposing massive financial flows to public scrutiny. What is the Stablecoin Privacy Gap? Aleo’s ‘Stablecoin Privacy Gap Report 2025’ reveals a stunning disconnect in institutional cryptocurrency behavior. While institutions transferred $1.22 trillion in stablecoins over two years, they completely avoided privacy protocols. This massive stablecoin privacy oversight means every transaction remained publicly visible on blockchain explorers. The report highlights how traditional financial institutions have carried their transparency requirements into the crypto space. However, this approach creates significant security and competitive disadvantages. Meanwhile, only $624 million in stablecoins entered privacy protocols during the same period, with zero institutional participation. Why Are Institutions Avoiding Stablecoin Privacy? Several factors explain this surprising stablecoin privacy avoidance. Regulatory uncertainty remains the primary concern. Many institutions fear that using privacy tools might trigger compliance issues or regulatory scrutiny. Regulatory concerns about using privacy-enhancing technologies Lack of institutional-grade privacy solutions until recently Compliance requirements that prioritize transparency Limited understanding of available stablecoin privacy options Moreover, dedicated stablecoin privacy rails for institutions only began emerging this year. The infrastructure simply wasn’t available for large-scale institutional use until now. Emerging Solutions for Stablecoin Privacy The landscape is rapidly changing with new stablecoin privacy solutions entering the market. PayPal’s PYUSD now offers confidential transfer features, while Paxos launched USAD, a privacy-focused stablecoin. These developments signal a major shift in institutional stablecoin privacy approaches. Aleo predicts that institutional funds will begin migrating to these new stablecoin privacy rails in the coming months. The report suggests that once the first major institutions adopt these solutions, others will quickly follow to maintain competitive parity. What Does This…2025/11/18
Stablecoin Privacy Crisis: Aleo Exposes $1.2T Institutional Transfers with Zero Protection
BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Privacy Crisis: Aleo Exposes $1.2T Institutional Transfers with Zero Protection Imagine moving $1.2 trillion through the digital economy with absolutely no privacy protection. That’s exactly what institutions have been doing with stablecoins, according to Aleo’s groundbreaking new report. The stablecoin privacy gap has reached alarming proportions, exposing massive financial flows to public scrutiny. What is the Stablecoin Privacy Gap? Aleo’s ‘Stablecoin Privacy Gap Report 2025’ reveals a stunning disconnect in institutional cryptocurrency behavior. While institutions transferred $1.22 trillion in stablecoins over two years, they completely avoided privacy protocols. This massive stablecoin privacy oversight means every transaction remained publicly visible on blockchain explorers. The report highlights how traditional financial institutions have carried their transparency requirements into the crypto space. However, this approach creates significant security and competitive disadvantages. Meanwhile, only $624 million in stablecoins entered privacy protocols during the same period, with zero institutional participation. Why Are Institutions Avoiding Stablecoin Privacy? Several factors explain this surprising stablecoin privacy avoidance. Regulatory uncertainty remains the primary concern. Many institutions fear that using privacy tools might trigger compliance issues or regulatory scrutiny. Regulatory concerns about using privacy-enhancing technologies Lack of institutional-grade privacy solutions until recently Compliance requirements that prioritize transparency Limited understanding of available stablecoin privacy options Moreover, dedicated stablecoin privacy rails for institutions only began emerging this year. The infrastructure simply wasn’t available for large-scale institutional use until now. Emerging Solutions for Stablecoin Privacy The landscape is rapidly changing with new stablecoin privacy solutions entering the market. PayPal’s PYUSD now offers confidential transfer features, while Paxos launched USAD, a privacy-focused stablecoin. These developments signal a major shift in institutional stablecoin privacy approaches. Aleo predicts that institutional funds will begin migrating to these new stablecoin privacy rails in the coming months. The report suggests that once the first major institutions adopt these solutions, others will quickly follow to maintain competitive parity. What Does This Mean for Crypto Adoption? The stablecoin privacy gap represents both a challenge and opportunity for broader cryptocurrency adoption. Institutions need privacy for legitimate business reasons, including protecting trade strategies and client information. Without proper stablecoin privacy solutions, mainstream adoption faces significant hurdles. However, the emergence of compliant stablecoin privacy tools could accelerate institutional participation. When institutions can balance transparency requirements with necessary privacy protections, we’ll likely see increased stablecoin adoption across traditional finance. The Future of Stablecoin Privacy Aleo’s report concludes that we’re standing at the brink of a major transformation in stablecoin privacy practices. The coming year will likely see billions, potentially trillions, migrating to privacy-enhanced stablecoin solutions. This shift will fundamentally change how institutions interact with digital assets. The stablecoin privacy revolution isn’t just coming—it’s already begun, with major financial players preparing to adopt these new technologies. Frequently Asked Questions What is stablecoin privacy? Stablecoin privacy refers to technologies that conceal transaction details while maintaining regulatory compliance, allowing institutions to protect sensitive financial information. Why do institutions need stablecoin privacy? Institutions require stablecoin privacy to protect trade strategies, client information, and competitive advantages while meeting compliance obligations. Are privacy features compliant with regulations? New stablecoin privacy solutions like PYUSD confidential transfers are designed specifically to meet regulatory requirements while providing necessary privacy protections. When will institutions adopt privacy features? Aleo predicts large-scale migration to stablecoin privacy rails will begin within the coming months as more institutional-grade solutions become available. What are the risks of not using privacy features? Without stablecoin privacy, institutions expose transaction patterns, amounts, and counterparties to competitors and potential bad actors. Which stablecoins offer privacy features? Currently, PayPal’s PYUSD and Paxos’s USAD lead in institutional stablecoin privacy features, with more solutions expected soon. Found this analysis of the stablecoin privacy gap insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this crucial development in institutional cryptocurrency adoption. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption and regulatory frameworks. This post Stablecoin Privacy Crisis: Aleo Exposes $1.2T Institutional Transfers with Zero Protection first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/11/18
Zcash Founder To Present at the SEC Roundtable On Privacy
The post Zcash Founder To Present at the SEC Roundtable On Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold its delayed roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on December 15. This sets the stage for one of the agency’s most direct engagements yet with the builders of privacy-focused crypto systems. Sponsored Sponsored SEC Opens Door to Privacy Tech The SEC said the session will examine how privacy-preserving technologies work. It will also explore how those tools intersect with existing surveillance expectations in financial markets. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force is holding a roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on Dec. 15. See agenda, panelists, and registration details: https://t.co/sKnREO5XdM — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) December 5, 2025 Zooko Wilcox, founder of Zcash, is expected to present at the event. Other participants include Aleo Network Foundation CEO Alex Pruden, Predicate CEO Nikhil Raghuveera, and SpruceID founder Wayne Chang. Meanwhile, their involvement underscores the agency’s attempt to gather input from teams building zero-knowledge proofs, identity systems, and private computation frameworks. Moreover, Hester Peirce, who leads the SEC’s crypto task force, said the agency wants a clearer view of the tools that shape modern digital transactions. She added that fresh insight could help the financial agency rethink its oversight approach without constraining civil liberties. “New technologies give us a fresh opportunity to recalibrate financial surveillance measures to ensure the protection of our nation and the liberties that make America unique,” she stated. Sponsored Sponsored Her comments mark one of the clearest signals that the agency is weighing how privacy infrastructure fits into broader digital-asset policy. Interest in Privacy Token Spikes Craig Salm, Chief Legal Officer at Grayscale, said the roundtable is also an opportunity for the industry to demonstrate that privacy protocols can coexist with regulatory goals. Salm said active engagement with policymakers is essential for teams that worry about existential regulatory…2025/12/06
Explore More About Aleo
Aleo Price
Learn more about Aleo (ALEO) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Aleo Price Prediction
Explore ALEO forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Aleo may be headed.
How to Buy Aleo
Want to buy Aleo? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALEO/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALEO/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Aleo to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to SHP Conversions
Why Buy Aleo with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Aleo.
Join millions of users and buy Aleo with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.