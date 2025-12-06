Algorand to Albanian Lek Conversion Table
ALGO to ALL Conversion Table
- 1 ALGO11.07 ALL
- 2 ALGO22.15 ALL
- 3 ALGO33.22 ALL
- 4 ALGO44.29 ALL
- 5 ALGO55.37 ALL
- 6 ALGO66.44 ALL
- 7 ALGO77.51 ALL
- 8 ALGO88.59 ALL
- 9 ALGO99.66 ALL
- 10 ALGO110.73 ALL
- 50 ALGO553.66 ALL
- 100 ALGO1,107.32 ALL
- 1,000 ALGO11,073.17 ALL
- 5,000 ALGO55,365.87 ALL
- 10,000 ALGO110,731.74 ALL
The table above displays real-time Algorand to Albanian Lek (ALGO to ALL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALGO to 10,000 ALGO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALGO amounts using the latest ALL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALGO to ALL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ALL to ALGO Conversion Table
- 1 ALL0.09030 ALGO
- 2 ALL0.1806 ALGO
- 3 ALL0.2709 ALGO
- 4 ALL0.3612 ALGO
- 5 ALL0.4515 ALGO
- 6 ALL0.5418 ALGO
- 7 ALL0.6321 ALGO
- 8 ALL0.7224 ALGO
- 9 ALL0.8127 ALGO
- 10 ALL0.9030 ALGO
- 50 ALL4.515 ALGO
- 100 ALL9.0308 ALGO
- 1,000 ALL90.30 ALGO
- 5,000 ALL451.5 ALGO
- 10,000 ALL903.08 ALGO
The table above shows real-time Albanian Lek to Algorand (ALL to ALGO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ALL to 10,000 ALL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Algorand you can get at current rates based on commonly used ALL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Algorand (ALGO) is currently trading at Lek 11.07 ALL , reflecting a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Lek53.84M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Lek97.61B ALL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Algorand Price page.
730.65B ALL
Circulation Supply
53.84M
24-Hour Trading Volume
97.61B ALL
Market Cap
0.30%
Price Change (1D)
Lek 0.1352
24H High
Lek 0.1317
24H Low
The ALGO to ALL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Algorand's fluctuations against ALL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Algorand price.
ALGO to ALL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALGO = 11.07 ALL | 1 ALL = 0.09030 ALGO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALGO to ALL is 11.07 ALL.
Buying 5 ALGO will cost 55.37 ALL and 10 ALGO is valued at 110.73 ALL.
1 ALL can be traded for 0.09030 ALGO.
50 ALL can be converted to 4.515 ALGO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALGO to ALL has changed by -3.82% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.30%, reaching a high of 11.205786543225921 ALL and a low of 10.915695915257796 ALL.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALGO was 13.070654865878165 ALL, which represents a -15.29% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALGO has changed by -8.047942850201457 ALL, resulting in a -42.09% change in its value.
All About Algorand (ALGO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Algorand (ALGO), you can learn more about Algorand directly at MEXC. Learn about ALGO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Algorand, trading pairs, and more.
ALGO to ALL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Algorand (ALGO) has fluctuated between 10.915695915257796 ALL and 11.205786543225921 ALL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 10.59245207266474 ALL to a high of 12.009751997880445 ALL. You can view detailed ALGO to ALL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Lek 10.77
|Lek 11.6
|Lek 15.74
|Lek 21.54
|Low
|Lek 10.77
|Lek 9.94
|Lek 9.94
|Lek 8.28
|Average
|Lek 10.77
|Lek 10.77
|Lek 12.43
|Lek 14.91
|Volatility
|+2.65%
|+12.21%
|+40.90%
|+66.25%
|Change
|+0.98%
|-4.57%
|-15.28%
|-41.88%
Algorand Price Forecast in ALL for 2026 and 2030
Algorand’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALGO to ALL forecasts for the coming years:
ALGO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Algorand could reach approximately Lek11.63 ALL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALGO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALGO may rise to around Lek14.13 ALL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Algorand Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALGO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALGO/USDT
|Trade
ALGO/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALGO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Algorand is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALGO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ALGOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
ALGOUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ALGO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Algorand futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Algorand
Looking to add Algorand to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Algorand › or Get started now ›
ALGO and ALL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Algorand (ALGO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Algorand Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1336
- 7-Day Change: -3.82%
- 30-Day Trend: -15.29%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALGO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ALL, the USD price of ALGO remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALGO Price] [ALGO to USD]
Albanian Lek (ALL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ALL/USD): 0.012062661861320354
- 7-Day Change: +0.82%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.82%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ALL means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALGO.
- A weaker ALL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALGO securely with ALL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALGO to ALL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Algorand (ALGO) and Albanian Lek (ALL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALGO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALGO to ALL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ALL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ALL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ALL's strength. When ALL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALGO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Algorand, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALGO may rise, impacting its conversion to ALL.
Convert ALGO to ALL Instantly
Use our real-time ALGO to ALL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALGO to ALL?
Enter the Amount of ALGO
Start by entering how much ALGO you want to convert into ALL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALGO to ALL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALGO to ALL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALGO and ALL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALGO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALGO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALGO to ALL exchange rate calculated?
The ALGO to ALL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALGO (often in USD or USDT), converted to ALL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALGO to ALL rate change so frequently?
ALGO to ALL rate changes so frequently because both Algorand and Albanian Lek are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALGO to ALL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALGO to ALL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALGO to ALL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALGO to ALL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALGO to ALL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALGO against ALL over time?
You can understand the ALGO against ALL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALGO to ALL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ALL, impacting the conversion rate even if ALGO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALGO to ALL exchange rate?
Algorand halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALGO to ALL rate.
Can I compare the ALGO to ALL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALGO to ALL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALGO to ALL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Algorand price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALGO to ALL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ALL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALGO to ALL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Algorand and the Albanian Lek?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Algorand and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALGO to ALL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ALL into ALGO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALGO to ALL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALGO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALGO to ALL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALGO to ALL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ALL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALGO to ALL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Algorand News and Market Updates
Upbit announced that it will gradually restore deposits and withdrawals for 33 assets across 21 networks and require users to reapply for deposit addresses.
PANews reported on December 5th that South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit announced it will gradually restore deposit and withdrawal services for 21 networks and 33 digital assets starting at 17:00 (local time) on December 5th, 2025. Previously, due to wallet system maintenance, all old deposit addresses were deleted, and users must regenerate new deposit addresses; otherwise, there may be delays in fund transfers. Restored assets include ELF, ALGO, FIL, HBAR, NEO, VET, and WAXP. The official announcement reminds users to update their personal wallets or address information on other exchanges to avoid losses due to accidental operations.2025/12/05
ALGO Price Prediction: Targeting $0.18-$0.19 Recovery by January 2025
The post ALGO Price Prediction: Targeting $0.18-$0.19 Recovery by January 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Dec 04, 2025 10:18 Algorand shows signs of technical recovery with ALGO price prediction suggesting potential 28-36% gains to $0.18-$0.19 range amid bullish MACD momentum and oversold conditions. Algorand (ALGO) has been consolidating near critical support levels, presenting a compelling setup for potential upside momentum. With the cryptocurrency trading at $0.14 and showing early signs of technical recovery, our comprehensive Algorand forecast examines multiple scenarios for the coming weeks and months. ALGO Price Prediction Summary • ALGO short-term target (1 week): $0.1432 (+2.3%) • Algorand medium-term forecast (1 month): $0.18-$0.19 range (+28-36%) • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $0.17 resistance • Critical support if bearish: $0.13 major support zone Recent Algorand Price Predictions from Analysts Recent analyst coverage reveals cautious optimism for ALGO’s near-term prospects. CoinCodex maintains a conservative ALGO price prediction of $0.1432 by December 8, representing a modest 2.3% gain from current levels. This aligns with our technical analysis showing limited immediate upside potential due to overhead resistance. More bullish Algorand forecast scenarios emerge from Blockchain.News, targeting $0.18-$0.19 in the medium term. Their analysis focuses on oversold RSI conditions and bullish MACD momentum – factors that our technical review confirms. The consensus among analysts suggests ALGO has found a near-term floor around $0.13-$0.14, with recovery potential contingent on breaking above the $0.17 resistance level. Long-term projections remain ambitious, with Benzinga’s algorithmic model suggesting an ALGO price target of $0.812 by 2030, though this forecast carries significant uncertainty given cryptocurrency market volatility. ALGO Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Measured Recovery Algorand technical analysis reveals a cryptocurrency positioned for potential upside, supported by improving momentum indicators despite remaining below key moving averages. The current RSI reading of 41.71 sits in neutral territory, avoiding oversold extremes while leaving room…2025/12/05
Bullfrog Power Launches Algorand (ALGO)-Based Sustainability Certificates
The post Bullfrog Power Launches Algorand (ALGO)-Based Sustainability Certificates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Dec 04, 2025 19:20 Bullfrog Power introduces tokenized environmental certificates on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain to enhance transparency in sustainability efforts, with Staples Canada as the first participant. Bullfrog Power has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to boost transparency in sustainability reporting through tokenized environmental certificates on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain. As announced on December 3, 2025, the project marks a significant step in the digital transformation of environmental sustainability efforts. Enhancing Transparency in Sustainability Efforts Bullfrog Power, known for its innovative energy solutions, has been at the forefront of providing green energy options in Canada since 2005. The company’s new endeavor involves the issuance of Bullfrog Environmental Tokens, which offer a secure and permanent digital certificate accessible to the public. These tokens are designed to enhance the existing chain of custody tools by ensuring traceability and auditability of clean energy purchases. The Role of Algorand Blockchain The Algorand blockchain serves as the backbone for these tokens, chosen for its low energy consumption and high scalability. Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism ensures a carbon-neutral footprint, aligning with Bullfrog Power’s sustainability goals. The blockchain’s stability and security, with no downtime since its inception, further reinforce its suitability for this initiative. Details of the Bullfrog Environmental Tokens Each Bullfrog Environmental Token contains Core Meta Data, providing critical compliance information for sustainability reporting. This includes customer details, certification body, energy attribute type and quantity, and generation details. By storing this data on the Algorand blockchain, Bullfrog Power ensures that the environmental attributes remain verifiable and accessible indefinitely. Staples Canada Leads the Way Staples Canada, a long-time customer of Bullfrog Power, has embraced the pilot program as the first adopter of these environmental tokens. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency in its sustainability…2025/12/06
Algorand (ALGO) Price Outlook: Will Strong Support Drive a Rebound to $0.33?
Algorand (ALGO) is moving in a bearish to neutral setup, which is also known as a calm before the storm. The token is currently trading at $0.1336 with signs of stability over the last 24 hours. The data from the Algorand Foundation revealed that Bullfrog Power has launched a pilot on the Algorand blockchain to […]2025/12/07
Explore More About Algorand
Algorand Price
Learn more about Algorand (ALGO) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Algorand Price Prediction
Explore ALGO forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Algorand may be headed.
How to Buy Algorand
Want to buy Algorand? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALGO/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALGO/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Algorand to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ALL Conversions
Why Buy Algorand with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Algorand.
Join millions of users and buy Algorand with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.