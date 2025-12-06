The post Bullfrog Power Launches Algorand (ALGO)-Based Sustainability Certificates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Dec 04, 2025 19:20 Bullfrog Power introduces tokenized environmental certificates on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain to enhance transparency in sustainability efforts, with Staples Canada as the first participant. Bullfrog Power has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to boost transparency in sustainability reporting through tokenized environmental certificates on the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain. As announced on December 3, 2025, the project marks a significant step in the digital transformation of environmental sustainability efforts. Enhancing Transparency in Sustainability Efforts Bullfrog Power, known for its innovative energy solutions, has been at the forefront of providing green energy options in Canada since 2005. The company’s new endeavor involves the issuance of Bullfrog Environmental Tokens, which offer a secure and permanent digital certificate accessible to the public. These tokens are designed to enhance the existing chain of custody tools by ensuring traceability and auditability of clean energy purchases. The Role of Algorand Blockchain The Algorand blockchain serves as the backbone for these tokens, chosen for its low energy consumption and high scalability. Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism ensures a carbon-neutral footprint, aligning with Bullfrog Power’s sustainability goals. The blockchain’s stability and security, with no downtime since its inception, further reinforce its suitability for this initiative. Details of the Bullfrog Environmental Tokens Each Bullfrog Environmental Token contains Core Meta Data, providing critical compliance information for sustainability reporting. This includes customer details, certification body, energy attribute type and quantity, and generation details. By storing this data on the Algorand blockchain, Bullfrog Power ensures that the environmental attributes remain verifiable and accessible indefinitely. Staples Canada Leads the Way Staples Canada, a long-time customer of Bullfrog Power, has embraced the pilot program as the first adopter of these environmental tokens. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency in its sustainability…

The post ALGO Price Prediction: Targeting $0.18-$0.19 Recovery by January 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Dec 04, 2025 10:18 Algorand shows signs of technical recovery with ALGO price prediction suggesting potential 28-36% gains to $0.18-$0.19 range amid bullish MACD momentum and oversold conditions. Algorand (ALGO) has been consolidating near critical support levels, presenting a compelling setup for potential upside momentum. With the cryptocurrency trading at $0.14 and showing early signs of technical recovery, our comprehensive Algorand forecast examines multiple scenarios for the coming weeks and months. ALGO Price Prediction Summary • ALGO short-term target (1 week): $0.1432 (+2.3%) • Algorand medium-term forecast (1 month): $0.18-$0.19 range (+28-36%) • Key level to break for bullish continuation: $0.17 resistance • Critical support if bearish: $0.13 major support zone Recent Algorand Price Predictions from Analysts Recent analyst coverage reveals cautious optimism for ALGO’s near-term prospects. CoinCodex maintains a conservative ALGO price prediction of $0.1432 by December 8, representing a modest 2.3% gain from current levels. This aligns with our technical analysis showing limited immediate upside potential due to overhead resistance. More bullish Algorand forecast scenarios emerge from Blockchain.News, targeting $0.18-$0.19 in the medium term. Their analysis focuses on oversold RSI conditions and bullish MACD momentum – factors that our technical review confirms. The consensus among analysts suggests ALGO has found a near-term floor around $0.13-$0.14, with recovery potential contingent on breaking above the $0.17 resistance level. Long-term projections remain ambitious, with Benzinga’s algorithmic model suggesting an ALGO price target of $0.812 by 2030, though this forecast carries significant uncertainty given cryptocurrency market volatility. ALGO Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Measured Recovery Algorand technical analysis reveals a cryptocurrency positioned for potential upside, supported by improving momentum indicators despite remaining below key moving averages. The current RSI reading of 41.71 sits in neutral territory, avoiding oversold extremes while leaving room…

