Legal experts are concerned that transforming ESMA into the “European SEC” may hinder the licensing of crypto and fintech in the region. The European Commission’s proposal to expand the powers of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is raising concerns about the centralization of the bloc’s licensing regime, despite signaling deeper institutional ambitions for its capital markets structure.On Thursday, the Commission published a package proposing to “direct supervisory competences” for key pieces of market infrastructure, including crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), trading venues and central counterparties to ESMA, Cointelegraph reported.Concerningly, the ESMA’s jurisdiction would extend to both the supervision and licensing of all European crypto and financial technology (fintech) firms, potentially leading to slower licensing regimes and hindering startup development, according to Faustine Fleuret, head of public affairs at decentralized lending protocol Morpho.Read more

Western Union is building a stablecoin-backed prepaid card targeting countries with high inflation rates. Summary Western Union is creating a stablecoin-backed prepaid card for inflation-heavy economies. The USDPT token on Solana launches in 2026, integrating with the firm's remittance network. Partnership with Rain enables Visa stablecoin cards and crypto-to-cash conversions. The money transfer giant plans to offer the product in markets where local currency depreciation erodes purchasing power, CFO Matthew Cagwin told the UBS Global Technology and AI conference. Cagwin pointed to Argentina as a prime use case, where inflation exceeded 200% last year. The dollar-denominated card would help preserve value for remittance recipients in economies facing rapid currency devaluation. Rain partnership brings Visa stablecoin cards Western Union has partnered with Rain to issue Visa cards linked to stablecoins. The collaboration allows users to convert digital assets stored in wallets connected to Rain's platform into local cash at Western Union branches. The company is building on-ramps and off-ramps within its digital asset network to reduce banking system dependence and accelerate fund settlement. "We're working with several providers to build this infrastructure," Cagwin stated. Western Union plans to launch the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) in 2026, a stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital on the Solana network. The token will integrate with the company's broader digital asset strategy. The prepaid card will function as a bridge between stablecoins and everyday spending in high-inflation economies. Users receive remittances loaded onto cards denominated in dollars. The cards can be spent at merchants or withdrawn as cash at Western Union locations. Company reverses decade-long crypto skepticism Western Union maintained a dismissive stance toward cryptocurrencies for years. In 2017, Chief Technology Officer David Thompson questioned Bitcoin's viability as currency, comparing crypto to commodities rather than functional money. The company argued that digital assets lacked governance,…

Russia and Iran have signed a memorandum to collaborate on blockchain technology and AI development, focusing on digital finance, cybersecurity, and smart infrastructure. This partnership aims to enhance technological sovereignty amid global challenges, with plans to integrate fintech solutions and regulatory frameworks by 2026. Russia-Iran blockchain collaboration strengthens ties in digital finance. The agreement covers AI systems, cybersecurity, and e-government initiatives for mutual benefit. Including data from recent reports, this move aligns with Russia's digital ruble launch in 2026 and Iran's push to become a crypto hub. Discover how Russia and Iran are advancing blockchain and AI collaboration for digital sovereignty. Explore the impacts on fintech and global crypto regulations in this in-depth analysis. What is the Russia-Iran collaboration on blockchain and artificial intelligence? The Russia-Iran collaboration on blockchain and artificial intelligence involves a new memorandum of understanding signed to foster joint development in digital technologies. This agreement, sealed by high-level officials, emphasizes building AI systems, smart infrastructure, and blockchain-based fintech solutions to promote technological independence and economic resilience. It builds on shared interests in countering international pressures through innovative digital frameworks. How will this partnership impact global fintech and cybersecurity? The partnership between Russia and Iran extends beyond basic cooperation, targeting key areas like cybersecurity enhancements and regulatory alignment in digital finance. Officials from both nations highlighted the need for robust data transfer protocols and e-government platforms during the signing in Moscow. According to reports from Russian and Iranian media, the initiative includes joint ventures in tech parks and business exchanges, potentially accelerating blockchain adoption for cross-border transactions. This collaboration addresses longstanding challenges posed by international sanctions, with Iran drawing from its experiences to guide regulatory strategies. For instance, Iran's recent blockchain conference underscored a shift toward viewing cryptocurrencies as tools for economic diversification, while Russia's focus on the…

